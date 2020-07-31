Technology News
Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990

Oppo Watch will be available for purchase in India starting August 10.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 July 2020 14:04 IST
Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990

Oppo Watch was originally launched in China in March

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch comes in 41mm and 46mm variants
  • The smartwatch is powered by two distinct processors
  • Oppo Watch is touted to deliver up to 21 days of battery life

Oppo Watch has been launched in India alongside the Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone. The smartwatch comes in 41mm and 46mm sizes and features Black, Glossy Gold, Silver, and Pink Gold finishes. It also flaunts a 3D, dual-curved display that brings an Apple Watch-like look and feel. The Oppo Watch comes with fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring as well as includes get-up reminders and breathing. Also, it is touted to deliver up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge under its Power Saver mode.

Oppo Watch price in India, availability details

The Oppo Watch 41mm price in India is set at Rs. 14,990, while the Oppo Watch 46mm variant carries a price tag of Rs. 19,990. The smartwatch will go on sale in the country from August 10.

Originally, the Oppo Watch was launched in China in March with a starting price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Oppo Watch specifications

The Oppo Watch comes with the flexible AMOLED display and includes two physical buttons on the side. The 41mm variant has a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320x360 pixels resolution and 301ppi pixel density, whereas its 46mm counterpart offers a 1.91-inch display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. The smartwatch also has 500 nits of brightness, and particularly the 46mm variant offers 100 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Oppo has provided a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, which is powering the smartwatch along with an Apollo3 co-processor for power efficiency. The Snapdragon chip enables its Smart mode that offers all its preloaded features, while the Apollo3 chip drives the Power Saver mode that offers functions such as message notifications, step tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

In terms of features, the Oppo Watch is designed to track a range of workouts and fitness activities. The watch also has real-time heart rate monitoring and includes five inbuilt sensors to track different exercises. Furthermore, you'll get a 5ATM water-resistance build that is made with a 6,000-series aluminium alloy frame.

The Oppo Watch 41mm variant packs a 300mAh battery that is rated to offer a usage of 24 hours on the Smart mode or 14 days on the Power Saver mode. In contrast, the 46mm option has a 430mAh battery that provides a usage of 36 hours on the Smart mode or 21 days on the Power Saver mode. The smartwatch also comes with VOOC Flash Charge technology that fully charges the built-in battery in 75 minutes.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India Starting Rs. 14,990
