Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features

The Oppo Watch is tipped to sport customisable physical buttons and a black silicone strap option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 February 2020 12:45 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Oppo Watch will be offered in a black strap option as well

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch will probably launch alongside the Oppo Find X2
  • The watch is tipped to allow users to lock the device with a password
  • Oppo Watch is teased to sport an Apple Watch inspired design

The first smartwatch from Oppo has leaked online, revealing key design details and possible upcoming features. The Oppo Watch is expected to launch alongside the Oppo Find X2 smartphone on March 6. The smartwatch's teasers suggest an Apple Watch inspired design, curved screen with 3D glass protection, and an analog watch-like watchface. The new leaked photo that has surfaced online shows the same square-shaped dial with the curved edges, a black silicone strap, and the Settings page is displayed on the screen.

Popular Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (translated), has shared this photo of the Oppo Watch ahead of its probable launch on March 6. The watch is tuned to the Settings page showing all the options available there. There's a multifunction button option indicating that the physical buttons present on the sides can be customised to the users' preference. There's a battery option as well, hinting that there may be optimisation choices for prolonging lifespan, and a password option is also included. This option suggests that users could lock their Oppo Watch if they prefer. The method of authentication is not known, but the company could presumably offer passcode, PIN, or pattern options. There's also a more option at the bottom of the Settings page that may reveal more advanced choices for users to tinker with.

The Oppo Watch design, as per the photo leak, is identical to what has been teased so far. This image suggests that a silicone band offering will be listed, but the company should introduce more band options at launch. In an earlier photo teased by Oppo VP Brian Shen, the Oppo Watch was seen to metal edges in gold and a cream silicone strap. There were two physical buttons on the side, similar to what is seen in the newly leaked photo as well. More details are expected to be unveiled by the company in the run up to the launch.

