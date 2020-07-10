Technology News
Oppo Watch Launching in India in July: Report

Oppo Watch was first unveiled in China back in March.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 10 July 2020 10:40 IST
Highlights
  • Oppo Watch supports eSIM and fast charging technology
  • Oppo Reno 4 series will come with localised features in India
  • Oppo Watch can monitor sleep patterns and heart rate patterns

Oppo Watch will reportedly launch in India along with Oppo Reno 4 Pro. According to a report, the Oppo Reno 4 series is expected to launch in the country in the third week of July. The Oppo Watch was first unveiled back in March in China along with the Oppo Find X2 series. Though the company had introduced the flagship Find X2 series in India in June, the smartwatch is yet to make an appearance.

The development was shared by MySmartPrice citing industry sources. The report, however, did not disclose the Oppo Watch's exact date of launch or India pricing. It was also added that the smartwatch would arrive along with Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The new Oppo Reno 4 models will come to India with localised features, the company had announced last month.

Oppo Watch price

The Oppo Watch price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 41mm variant. Its 46mm variant is offered in two options (aluminium and steel) and its price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500).

Oppo Watch specifications

The Oppo Watch sports a curved flexible AMOLED display and has two physical buttons on the right side. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The 41mm variant has a 1.6-inch square display with 320x360 pixels resolution, while the 46mm models pack a larger 1.91-inch display with 402x476 pixels resolution. The 46mm models come with a 5ATM water resistance rating, and the 41mm option is rated 3ATM.

The Oppo Watch can also monitor sleep patterns and heart rate patterns. It supports eSIM and the proprietary Watch VOOC Flash Charge technology. Sensors onboard the Oppo Watch include accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric pressure sensor, compass, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and a capacitance sensor.

Comments

