Oppo Watch Free, Next-Gen TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in India in January Alongside Oppo Reno 7 Series

Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch in China on November 25.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 November 2021 18:35 IST
Oppo Watch Free was unveiled in China last month

Oppo Watch Free was unveiled in China last month

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch Free has more than 100 sports modes
  • Oppo Eno Free 2i will be unveiled in China on November 25
  • Oppo Watch Free is said to provide 14 days battery life

Oppo Reno 7 series is all set to launch in China on November 25. The company has not offered any clarity on an India launch timeline, but leaks suggest that the new series may launch in the Indian market sometime in the month of January. Now, a new report claims that the company may launch the Oppo Watch Free in India around the same time. Alongside the Reno 7 series, a next-gen true wireless earbuds may also launch in the Indian market next year.

91Mobiles, citing tipster Mukul Sharma, reports that the Oppo Watch Free fitness tracker and the next-generation TWS earbuds may launch alongside the Oppo Reno 7 range next year in India. The Oppo Reno 7 series is largely anticipated to launch in India in January, meaning that the Oppo Watch Free and the next-gen earbuds may also be unveiled then.

The Oppo Watch Free has already been unveiled in China last month. While the report does not mention the TWS earbuds expected to be unveiled in India in January, it can be speculated that the Enco Free 2i slated to launch in China tomorrow, may arrive in the Indian market as well. Of course, this is pure speculation and Oppo may unveil some other earbuds in January. The Oppo Watch Free is priced at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,200) and the Indian model may be priced around the same range.

Oppo Watch Free specifications

On the specifications front, the Oppo Watch Free features a 1.64-inch (280x456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display. It packs a 230mAh battery that is said to provide up to 14 days of battery life in the light battery life mode. It can be fully charged in 75 minutes. As mentioned, the Oppo Watch Free has more than 100 sports modes including cricket, badminton, skiing, kayaking, volleyball, rowing, swimming, and more.

Oppo Watch Free can automatically track four sports — walking, running, rowing machine, and elliptical machine. Being a fitness band, it can also track users' heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels. Other health features on the Oppo Watch Free include sleep monitoring, snoring monitoring, daily activity, and sedentary reminders. Users can choose from more than 100 watch faces.

Tasneem Akolawala

