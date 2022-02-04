Oppo Watch Free was launched in India today (Friday, February 4) alongside the Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G smartphones. The new Oppo smartwatch comes with 14 days of battery life and is equipped with an AMOLED display. It also carries fast charging support that is rated to deliver a day's battery life in just five minutes of charge. Alongside the Oppo Watch Free, the Chinese company has brought the Oppo Enco M32 in a new Green colour option. The neckband-style wireless earphones were originally launched in India in Black last month.

Oppo Watch Free price in India

Oppo Watch Free price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999. The smartwatch comes in a single Black colour option. The company is yet to reveal the sale date of the Oppo Watch Free.

The Oppo Watch Free first launched in China in September last year with a price tag of CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,400).

In addition to the Oppo Watch Free, the Oppo Enco M32 in Green colour will be available starting February 9 at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499 — a Rs. 300 discount from its retail price of Rs. 1,799 — from February 9 to 11.

Oppo Watch Free specifications

The Oppo Watch Free is a smartwatch featuring a 1.64-inch (280x456 pixels) AMOLED display with touch support and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The display is also protected by a 2.5D curved glass. Oppo Watch Free comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and is designed to connect with devices running on Android 6.0/ iOS 10.0 or above.

On the part of fitness tracking, Oppo Watch Free has more than 100 sports modes, including badminton, cricket, and skiing among various others. The smartwatch also has a heart rate sensor and is said to be capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. Additionally, there are features to monitor sleep and snoring. The watch also provides sedentary reminders.

The Oppo Watch Free comes with a waterproof build up to 5ATM (50 metres). The smartwatch also includes an ambient light sensor and a 230mAh battery. Moreover, it measures 46x29.7x10.6mm and weighs 33 grams.