Oppo Watch Free With an AMOLED Display, More Than 100 Sports Modes Launched

Oppo Watch Free is priced at CNY 649 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the non-NFC variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 September 2021 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch Free is offered in Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch Free gets optical heart rate, blood oxygen sensors
  • Its E-Sports mode currently works with Oppo Find X, Reno 6 series
  • Oppo Watch Free is said to get up to 14 days of battery life

Oppo Watch Free debuted in China on Sunday. It features more than 100 sports modes that include cricket, badminton, skiing, and more but can automatically track only four sports. The Oppo Watch Free sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display. Being a fitness band, it comes with an optical heart rate sensor and an optical blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor. The smart wearable from Oppo also gets an e-sports mode that diverts all notifications from the smartphone to the Oppo Watch Free while the user is playing a game.

Oppo Watch Free price

The Oppo Watch Free is priced at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,200). There is also an NFC version that is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). The smart wearable from Oppo will be available to purchase from September 30 and is available for pre-booking on JD.com. It is offered in Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black colour options.

Oppo Watch Free specifications

The smart wearable from Oppo sports a 1.64-inch (280x456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass. The Oppo Watch Free packs a 230mAh battery that is said to provide up to 14 days of battery life in the light battery life mode. It can be fully charged in 75 minutes. It comes with Bluetooth BLE v5 and can be connected to any smartphone that runs at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0.

As mentioned, the Oppo Watch Free has more than 100 sports modes including cricket, badminton, skiing, kayaking, volleyball, rowing, swimming, and more. It can automatically track four sports — walking, running, rowing machine, and elliptical machine. Being a fitness band, it can also track users' heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels.

Other health features on the Oppo Watch Free include sleep monitoring, snoring monitoring, daily activity, and sedentary reminders. It also gets a six-axis motion sensor and ambient light sensor. It is also waterproof up to 5ATM.

The Oppo Watch Free also gets an e-sports mode that diverts all notifications from the smartphone to the smart wearable while playing a game. At the moment, this feature is only supported by Oppo Find X series and Oppo Reno 6 series smartphones. However, more smartphones will get the functionality in the future.

Users can choose from more than 100 watch faces. Using an image of the user's outfit, the Oppo Watch Free can generate new watch faces depending on what the user is wearing. Additionally, it also gets Xiaobu voice assistant and can show navigation as well.

The Oppo Watch Free's display is housed in a rectangular frame constructed out of polycarbonate and fibre with the underside made of nylon plastic and fibre. It measures 46x29.7x10.6mm and weighs 32.6 grams and 20.9 grams without the straps. The straps are made of silicone.

Oppo Watch Free

Oppo Watch Free

Display Size 41mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Watch Free, Oppo Watch Free Price, Oppo Watch Free Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo K9 Pro With 64-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, 60W Super Flash Charge Support Launched: Price, Specifications

