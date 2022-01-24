Oppo Watch Free is being readied for launch in India. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker, but Oppo has now listed the smartwatch on the official India website, hinting at an imminent launch of the wearable in the country. In September last year, Oppo Watch Free was unveiled in China in two different colour options. The smartwatch features more than 100 sports modes and features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display. It carries an optical heart rate sensor and an optical blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 14 days of power in the light battery life mode.

Oppo Watch Free listing is live on the company's India website with an image that reveals its design. The landing page of the smartwatch is not live at the moment. This listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. Details about Oppo Watch Free's India launch, price, and sale were not listed on the Oppo website at the time of writing. No teasers were shared by the company's official Twitter handle either.

Oppo Watch Free is likely to launch along with Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones in India. The smartphone lineup will go official on February 4.

To recall, Oppo Watch Free was launched in China with a price tag of CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,200). The NFC version of the device costs CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800). The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. It is offered in Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black colour options.

Oppo Watch Free specifications, features

Oppo Watch Free smartwatch features a 1.64-inch (280x456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass.

It offers more than 100 sports modes and comes with a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. Other health tracking features on Oppo Watch Free include sleep monitoring, snoring monitoring, daily activity, and sedentary reminders. More than 100 watch faces are available on the Oppo Watch Free.

It comes with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and has water resistance 5ATM (50-meter) certification. Furthermore, Oppo Watch Free packs a six-axis motion sensor and ambient light sensor.

Oppo Watch Free has an e-sports mode that diverts all notifications from the smartphone to the smart wearable while playing a game. It shows navigation and offers Xiaobu voice assistance support.

The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 14 days of battery life in the light battery life mode. Oppo Watch Free can be fully charged in 75 minutes. The smartwatch measures 46x29.7x10.6mm and weighs 32.6 grams.

