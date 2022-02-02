Oppo Watch Free launch date in India is set for February 4, the company announced on Tuesday. The upcoming smartwatch sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display and features over 100 workout modes and is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) sensor and was launched in China in September 2021. Oppo Watch Free was recently spotted on the official Indian website and will launch alongside Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro that are also scheduled to launch on February 4.

The company on February 1 tweeted that it would launch Oppo Watch Free on February 4. Oppo is yet to reveal the pricing for the upcoming Oppo Watch Free in India. The smartwatch was launched in Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black colour options with a price tag of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100) in China last September.

Oppo Watch Free specifications

Oppo Watch Free is equipped with a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 280x456 pixels, 2.5D curved glass, and a pixel density of 326ppi. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that takes 75 minutes for a full charge and offers 14 days of battery life, according to the company. Oppo Watch Free supports smartphones running Android 6.0 or iOS 10 and later versions and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connections.

The smart wearable offers over 100 workout and sports modes including badminton, skiing, cricket, kayaking, and more. It is waterproof up to 5ATM, and can be used for swimming, according to the company. Oppo Watch Free also comes with an optical heart rate tracker and SpO2 sensor. It can automatically detect walking, running, rowing machine, and elliptical machine workouts.

Oppo Watch Free features an e-sports mode that delivers all notifications to the watch instead of the smartphone while gaming, which works on the company's smartphones such as Oppo Reno 6 series and Oppo Find X series. Users can also monitor their sleep, snoring, and track daily activity while receiving sedentary reminders. The wearable comes with over 100 watch faces and is housed in a polycarbonate and fibre frame with silicone straps. Oppo Watch Free measures 46x29.7x10.6mm and weighs 32.6 grams and 20.9 grams.