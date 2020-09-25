Oppo Watch ECG Edition has been launched in China as a new addition to the Oppo Watch lineup. Launched back in March, the Oppo Watch is the first smartwatch by the Chinese company, coming in 46mm and 41mm size variants. The Oppo Watch ECG Edition comes in only 46mm size and carries the same specifications as the other two variants, with an additional ECG or electrocardiogram feature. It is offered in a single stainless-steel option and comes with IPX8 water resistance.

Oppo Watch ECG Edition price

The Oppo Watch ECG Edition is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and is up for sale in China. This is the same price tag as the stainless-steel model of standard Oppo Watch.

As of now, Oppo has not shared information on international availability, including India. The original Oppo Watch made its way to India in July and costs Rs. 14,990 for the 41mm variant and Rs. 19,990 for the 46mm variant.

Oppo Watch ECG Edition specifications, features

The Oppo Watch ECG Edition comes in a single 46mm variant that has a stainless-steel body and a rubber strap. It features a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. This variant runs on ColorOS Watch based on Android. It is compatible with phones running Android 6 or higher. The Oppo Watch ECG Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC and an Apollo 3 co-processor. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The smartwatch has a 430mAh battery that is said to deliver 40 hours of battery life with regular use and 21 days on the Power Saver mode. It also supports VOOC fast charging technology.

The Oppo Watch ECG Edition has a 5 ATM/ IPX8 water resistance rating. Sensors onboard include a three-axis accelerometer, air pressure sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetism sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and of course, ECG. ECG records the electrical signal from your heart. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS.

The Oppo Watch ECG Edition also features sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, menstrual cycle monitoring, and sedentary reminders, along with tracking for a wide range of workouts, with an AI-based fitness regime feature. The smartwatch comes with eSIM support as well and weighs 45.5 grams.

