Technology News
loading

Oppo Watch 2 With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, Up to 16 Days Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition and Enco Play also debuted alongside the new smartwatch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 July 2021 18:34 IST
Oppo Watch 2 With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, Up to 16 Days Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch 2 comes with a 326ppi AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 2 will be available in China from August 6
  • The smartwatch comes in 42mm and 46mm size variants
  • Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition TWS earbuds come with 8mm drivers

Oppo Watch 2 was unveiled at an event in China on Tuesday, July 27. The new smartwatch comes as the successor to the original Oppo Watch that was unveiled in March last year. The Oppo Watch 2 comes in 42mm and 46mm size versions and has optional eSIM support for LTE connectivity and to enable voice calling. As an upgrade to the last year's model, the Oppo Watch 2 carries Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 16 days of battery life. In addition to the Oppo Watch 2, the Chinese company brought the Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition and the Oppo Enco Play as two of its new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Oppo Watch 2, Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition, Oppo Enco Play price

Oppo Watch 2 price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 42mm (Wi-Fi only) variant. The smartwatch also comes with eSIM support that is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the 42mm size and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,999) for the top-of-the-line 46mm version. All three versions are initially available for pre-bookings in China, with their sale planned for August 6. However, details about the global launch and pricing of the Oppo Watch 2 are yet to be revealed.

Alongside the Watch 2, Oppo has brought the Enco Air Smart Edition priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) and the Enco Play at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600).

Oppo Watch 2 specifications

The Oppo Watch 2 runs on ColorOS Watch 2.0 based on Android. While the 42mm variant features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a 372x430 pixels resolution, the 46mm version has a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402x476 pixels resolution. Both options come with 326ppi of pixel density, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 3D glass protection on top.

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that was unveiled last year and is an upgrade over the Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC that powered the original Oppo Watch. There is also a custom Apollo 4s co-processor that is developed by Ambiq. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with 1GB of RAM and has 8GB of onboard storage.

In terms of preloaded fitness tracking features, the Oppo Watch 2 has over 100 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring. There are also features such as sleep analysis, snoring risk assessment, and stress monitoring.

The Oppo Watch 2 offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The LTE variants also have 4G support along with voice calling capability.

Oppo has an Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine (UDDE) technology that is claimed to extend smartwatch's battery life. There is a 360mAh battery on the 42mm version of the Oppo Watch 2 that is claimed to last for 10 days on a single charge. However, the 46mm variant comes with a 510mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 16 days of usage. There is also Watch VOOC fast charging technology that is rated to deliver up to one hour of usage in as low as 10 minutes of charge.

The 42mm variant of the Oppo Watch 2 measures 42.78x36.79x11.40mm and weighs 31 grams, while its 46mm counterpart measures 46.37x38.51x11.55mm and weighs 35 grams. Moreover, the smartwatch has 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance.

Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition, Oppo Enco Play specifications

The Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition TWS earphones come with 8mm audio drivers and have an IP54-rated build. The earbuds are also claimed to have a latency rate of as low as 80 milliseconds. In terms of connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.2. The earbuds come with a charging case that has a USB Type-C port for charging.

oppo enco air smart edition image Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition

Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition come with an IP54-certified build
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo claims that the Enco Air Smart Edition deliver a cumulative battery life of up to 25 hours of battery life with its charging case that has a 400mAh battery. The earbuds themselves are rated to provide 2.5 hours of playback on a single charge using their built-in 40mAh battery.

The Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition earbuds weigh four grams for each earpiece, while their charging case weighs 37 grams — making a total weight of 45 grams.

Similar to the Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition, the Oppo Enco Play TWS earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and have a USB Type-C port for charging. The earbuds also use artificial intelligence (AI) backed software algorithms for adjusting the audio outlet. Other details about the Enco Play are yet to be revealed.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Watch 2 (42mm)

Oppo Watch 2 (42mm)

Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Watch 2 price, Oppo Watch 2 specifications, Oppo Watch 2, Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition price, Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition specifications, Oppo Enco Air Smart Edition, Oppo Enco Play price, Oppo Enco Play specifications, Oppo Enco Play, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Lite Renders, Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
Oppo Watch 2 With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, Up to 16 Days Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
  2. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  3. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  4. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  5. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  6. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Google’s Data Restore Tool May Allow iOS to Android WhatsApp Chat Transfer
  8. RedmiBook Laptop Range to Debut in India on August 3
  9. Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Soon: Don't Miss These Deals
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Transparent True Wireless Earphones Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Features, Availability
  2. Micromax in 2b With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on July 30, Flipkart Teases
  3. Google Takes Legal Action Over Germany's Expanded Hate-Speech Law, Says Provisions Violate Right to Privacy
  4. BlackBerry 5G Phone 'Pre-Commitment Program' Promises Early Updates, Chance to Give Inputs, Pre-Order Option
  5. Oppo Watch 2 With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, Up to 16 Days Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Lite Renders, Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Tech, Realme Flash Smartphone to Be Unveiled Soon: Report
  8. Hyundai Pitches for Import Duty Cut on EVs, Says Will Help Automakers Generate Much-Needed Volumes
  9. Jeff Bezos Offers NASA $2 Billion in Exchange for Blue Origin Moon Mission Contract
  10. Nokia Firmly Back in Global 5G Rollout Race After CEO Pekka Lundmark's Shakeup: An Analysis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com