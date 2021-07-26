Technology News
loading

Oppo Watch 2 Design Leaked via Renders, Tipped to Feature Calling, Navigation Support

Oppo Watch 2 will be powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC along with Apollo4S SoC.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 July 2021 17:33 IST
Oppo Watch 2 Design Leaked via Renders, Tipped to Feature Calling, Navigation Support

Photo Credit: JD.com

Oppo Watch 2 will be offered in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options for the strap

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 2 is expected to come with 16GB of onboard storage
  • It will launch on July 27 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST) in China
  • Oppo Watch 2 will be IPX5 certified, and have more than 50 workouts

Oppo Watch 2 is all set to be unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday, July 27) in China. New images of the upcoming smartwatch leaked by a tipster suggest that the smartwatch will have calling support as well as built-in GPS, both of which also feature on its predecessor — the Oppo Watch. The soon-to-be-launched Oppo Watch 2 has had its key specifications leaked last week, which suggest that the smartwatch will be powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and come with up to 16GB of onboard storage.

The latest leak by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shows some images of the Oppo Watch 2. The images suggest that the Oppo smartwatch will have calling support, along with the ability to show navigation data that hints at the possibility of a built-in GPS. The first-generation Oppo Watch had e-SIM support in China with calling functionality and also a GPS chip. It is likely that both these features will be available in the upcoming Oppo Watch 2.

The company had earlier said that the Oppo Watch 2 will launch on July 27 at 3pm local time (12:30pm IST) in China. The launch date was announced through a post on Weibo, which said the launch will be for the Oppo Watch 2 series, suggesting that the smartwatch will be offered in multiple sizes like the first-generation Oppo Watch. It is still unclear as to when the Chinese tech giant will bring the Oppo Watch 2 to India as it took nearly four months for the original Oppo Watch to land on Indian shores after its China launch.

The Oppo Watch 2 has also been spotted on JD.com that shows that the smartwatch will be rectangular in shape and have two buttons on the right side. A curved glass and three colour options — Black, Blue, and Orange — for the straps are visible in the listing. The images shared by Blass are in line with the images found earlier on the Chinese e-commerce website. JD.com also lists the smartwatch will feature heart-rate monitoring and e-SIM support. The smartwatch may come also with an Apollo4s chip. It is expected be IPX5 certified for water resistance and have more than 50 sports modes, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and built-in GPS for connectivity.

As reported by ITHome, the Oppo Watch 2 will be powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and come with up to 16GB of storage. The report also says that the Snapdragon chipset will work together with the Apollo4s chipset, suggesting that the Oppo Watch 2 could use the Apollo4 chipset for improved battery life.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Watch 2, Oppo Watch 2 Specifications, Oppo Watch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India

Related Stories

Oppo Watch 2 Design Leaked via Renders, Tipped to Feature Calling, Navigation Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Day Sale: Best Deals and Offers on Appliances
  2. HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale Begins: All the Best Deals and Offers
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Renders Tip Flat Display Design, Key Specifications Leaked as Well
  6. Oppo A93s 5G With 90Hz Refresh Rate, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  8. Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone With HD Calling Launched in India
  9. How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Live Streaming and TV Channels
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla's Plans for Manufacturing Long-Range Batteries Under Scrutiny After Cancellations
  2. Oppo Watch 2 Design Leaked via Renders, Tipped to Feature Calling, Navigation Support
  3. MSI GP Leopard, Pulse GL, Katana GF Series Gaming Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs Launched in India
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Series Teased to Launch on August 5: All Details
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers for Kitchen Appliances
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Come With 65W Fast Charging Support, Model Numbers Tipped
  7. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Great Discounts on Books About Science
  9. Army of Thieves Trailer Teases Netflix’s Army of the Dead Prequel Movie
  10. Twitter India Looking for Grievance Officer Following WhatsApp, Facebook, After Hiring Second Interim Officer in July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com