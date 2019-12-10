Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday said it would invest $7 billion (roughly Rs. 50,000 crores) in research and development in the next three years to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), Big Data, and other emerging technologies. Oppo said it would launch smartwatches, smart wireless headphones and 5G CPE (customer-provided equipment) in the first quarter of 2020.

"As the adoption of 5G and AI ramp up, intelligent connectivity is increasingly within reach. We believe the concept of connection is just the foundation, whereas the integration and convergence of things will be the future," Tony Chen, Founder and CEO, Oppo said in his keynote address at the Oppo "INNO DAY 2019" event here.

Revealing its insights and initiatives for the era of intelligent connectivity, Oppo also showcased a variety of smart devices including smartwatches, smart headphones, 5G CPE and AR glasses, along with key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimisation.

"The concept of intelligent connectivity consists of four key parts, including the convergence of technology and service, the convergence of organisation, the convergence of culture and the convergence of technology, arts and humanities," Chen said, adding that Oppo has been "more than just a phone maker" from the outset.

"In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for Oppo to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. For Oppo and even the entire industry, there won't be any company solely focusing on smartphones," Chen added.

Oppo said it plans to implement three key strategies in order to seize 5G opportunities.

For a start, the company will remain committed to core technology R&D to develop world-leading tech, will build a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway and, finally, will continue to rethink user service and optimise its content and service offerings.

"As the importance of convergence between technologies and services becomes essential, Oppo is building an integrated technology model that covers five spheres, namely: equipment, data, computing, services and scenarios," said Levin Liu, Oppo Vice President and Head of Oppo Research Institute.