Technology News
loading

Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen

Oppo VP Brian Shen mentions that the upcoming smartwatch will sport a flexible display with a curved design.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Brian Shen

Oppo smartwatch is seen to sport metal edges in gold finish

Highlights
  • Oppo smartwatch is seen to sport an Apple Watch-like design
  • The company has confirmed smartwatch launch in Q1 2020
  • Oppo is rumoured to integrate an ECG feature in the smartwatch

Oppo has been rumoured to be working on a smartwatch for a while now, and the company VP Brian Shen has now shared an official photo, confirming the arrival. The photo shows a smartwatch inspired by the Apple Watch design, and even the watch face shows similarity to that of Apple. In any case, the executive mentions that the smartwatch will sport a flexible display with a curved design. Instead of the digital crown seen on the Apple Watch, the Oppo smartwatch is seen to sport two physical buttons on the side.

Shen took to Weibo to share an official photo of the upcoming smartwatch. He refrains from giving out details regarding the name of the Oppo smartwatch, or the key features it will integrate, but he does note that the smartwatch will sport a flexible display with curved edges. In the official photo, we can see that the Oppo smartwatch will sport metal edges in gold and a cream silicone strap. The two physical buttons can be seen on the sides, and Shen says that it could possibly be the ‘best looking smartwatch to launch this year'. The watch face has a flower design at the back with the time displayed in the centre. We can expect more watch faces and more colour options when the smartwatch is officially unveiled.

The Oppo smartwatch is tipped to come with ECG support – again similar to that of the Apple Watch. At Inno Day last month, Oppo first announced its plans to launch smartwatches, and confirmed that it should launch it in the first quarter of 2020. To recall, Xiaomi also launched its Mi Watch last year, and the design seemed heavily inspired by the Apple Watch as well. At the time, Oppo's Shen took a dig at Xiaomi for aping Apple's design. However, it looks like Oppo is taking the similar route, and is even looking to copy the ECG feature.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Smartwatch, Brian Shen
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
WhatsApp Pay to Be Rolled Out in More Countries in Next 6 Months, Says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms

Related Stories

Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  3. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  5. Asus VivoBook S15 (S532F) With ScreenPad 2.0 Review
  6. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  8. Realme C3 Launch Set for February 6 in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar With 3D Sound Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun's Surface Seen in Remarkable New Detail in Fresh Images From Solar Telescope
  2. Moto G Stylus Said to Be the Name of Rumoured Motorola Phone With a Stylus Pen
  3. Two Defunct Satellites Narrowly Miss Collision, Averting Massive Debris Cloud
  4. Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  5. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  6. WhatsApp Pay to Be Rolled Out in More Countries in Next 6 Months, Says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  7. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  8. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, Apple Wireless Charging Pad, and More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Huawei Denies German Report It Colluded With Chinese Intelligence
  10. Apple's iPhone Strength Is Back and Analysts Say It Is Here to Stay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.