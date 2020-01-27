Technology News
Oppo Smartwatch Rumoured to Be in the Works With ECG Support

The Oppo smartwatch would come with a square design.

27 January 2020
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo may give a tough fight to Apple Watch Series 5 with its new smartwatch

Highlights
  • Oppo last month announced its smartwatch plans
  • The new smartwatch would measure ECG while on-the-go
  • Oppo smartwatch may launch in this quarter

Oppo smartwatch is rumoured to be in development with a technology to measure electrocardiogram (ECG). The smartwatch is said to offer ECG monitoring similar to the Apple Watch. At its “Inno Day 2019” conference in Shenzhen last month, Oppo announced its plans to launch smartwatches, alongside smart wireless headphones, and 5G customer-provided equipment (CPE), in the first quarter of this year. Oppo Vice President Brian Shen also last year took a dig at Xiaomi's Mi Watch for its design that is similar to the Apple Watch models.

A Chinese tipster has shared on Weibo that the Oppo smartwatch would come with the ability to measure EGC. The tipster also mentioned that the smartwatch would come with a square design.

Oppo will certainly not be the first company to bring an ECG-measuring smartwatch. We have various smartwatches entering the market with a similar functionality last year. The trend started with the Apple Watch Series 4 that had the feature to measure ECG, which was activated in markets including India last year. The Apple Watch Series 5, Amazfit Verge 2, and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 are also three popular smartwatch models with ECG support.

That being said, Oppo through its ECG smartwatch could expand the market and make ECG measuring accessible for new customers.

Oppo Vice President Shen last year suggested its smartwatch development and highlighted the benefits of opting for a rectangular dial over a circular dial. He had said that a rectangular dial offered a better room for viewing content over a circular dial.

The tipster doesn't specify any details around the launch of the Oppo smartwatch. However, the Chinese company at its Inno Day 2019 conference last month announced that the Oppo smartwatches would debut sometime in the first quarter of this year. We can speculate that some details around the new smartwatch model would be announced at MWC 2020 next month.

Further reading: Oppo smartwatch, Oppo, ECG, electrocardiogram
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
