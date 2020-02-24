Technology News
loading

Oppo Smartwatch’s Purported 3D Glass Screen Live Photos Surface: Report

It’s said to have the same hyperboloid screen as the upcoming Find X2.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 24 February 2020 18:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Smartwatch’s Purported 3D Glass Screen Live Photos Surface: Report

Photo Credit: Slashleaks

Oppo’s new smartwatch seems worth ‘watching’ out for

Highlights
  • Live photos of the 3D glass display for Oppo’s new smartwatch surface
  • The glass panel is said to be difficult and costly to manufacture
  • We could see the Oppo smartwatch launch along with he Find X2 next month

In December last year, Oppo said it would be investing a lot of money into R&D and also expanding its wearables portfolio, to include smartwatches in 2020. We've been hearing rumours since then about Oppo's upcoming smartwatch and we even have an official render of what it could look like, courtesy Oppo VP Brian Shen. The latest leak involves live photos of what's reported to be the 3D glass covering for the smartwatch. The shape of the panel looks similar to the render shared previously, so there is a chance it could be the real thing. Oppo's new smartwatch should debut alongside the Find X2, which is reportedly launching on March 6.

Three images showing the new 3D glass was posted on Slashleaks, as reported by Gizmochina. The images show someone holding the rectangular glass panel with a thick black border around it. The 3D shape is visible from these photos and it looks very similar to the render shared by Oppo VP Brian Shen, back in January.

Earlier this month, Shen teased another photo of the Oppo Watch this time, shrouded in darkness with just a portion of the display and the watch hands visible. He also mentioned that it would be a “game changer,” that could hint at the 3D glass design of the watch. The poster of the images on Slashleaks mentioned that it would have the same hyperboloid screen as the upcoming Oppo Find X and that, such a screen was quite difficult and expensive to manufacture.

We think Oppo will unveil its smartwatch during the launch of the Find X2. It was supposed to have taken place at MWC 2020, but has been pushed back to March 6 most likely. We might see more hardware announcements during the launch next month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X2
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Google to Update Terms of Service on March 31

Related Stories

Oppo Smartwatch’s Purported 3D Glass Screen Live Photos Surface: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Two Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Sees Massive Price Cut in India, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  3. Mi TV Range to Get PatchWall 3.0 With New Content Partners, Improved UI
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Sony Xperia 1 II Is the Company’s First 5G Phone: All You Need to Know
  8. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  9. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China
  10. Vivo to Unveil Its Apex 2020 Concept Phone on February 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Smartwatch’s Purported 3D Glass Screen Live Photos Surface: Report
  2. Google to Update Terms of Service on March 31
  3. Vivo Z6 5G Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Include a 48-Megapixel Main Camera and Up to 8GB of RAM
  4. Microsoft Boss Satya Nadella Trumpets Cloud Tie-Up With Reliance
  5. Sony Xperia 1 II, Xperia Pro With 5G and Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Xperia 10 II Unveiled as Well
  6. Realme X50 Pro 5G with Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  7. Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Launch on March 3: All You Need to Know
  8. Poco X2 Confirmed to Receive Android 11 Update, No Word on the Timeline
  9. Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.