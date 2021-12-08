Technology News
loading

Oppo Set to Unveil MariSilicon X NPU, Smart Glasses at Inno Day 2021

Oppo has already teased retractable smartphone camera technology.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 December 2021 15:59 IST
Oppo Set to Unveil MariSilicon X NPU, Smart Glasses at Inno Day 2021

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oppo

Oppo MariSilicon X NPU will be showcased on December 14–15

Highlights
  • Tony Chen, Founder and CEO of Oppo, to deliver the keynote
  • Oppo foldable phone could also launch at Inno Day 2021
  • The company will also update about its corporate strategies

Oppo will showcase its first Neural Processing Unit (NPU), smart glasses, and several other technological breakthroughs at the upcoming Oppo Inno Day 2021 event. The Chinese company has already teased a unique retractable smartphone camera technology on Twitter. Speculations are rife that the company may also unveil a foldable smartphone. It will also outline its latest strategy at the event which is scheduled to take place on December 14 and December 15 in Shenzhen, China. The Oppo Inno Day virtual launch event will begin at 1:30pm (2:30am IST) on December 14.

As per the press note sent to us, Tony Chen, Founder and CEO of Oppo, will deliver a keynote speech regarding the company's updated corporate strategies and new directions in R&D. “At the same time, other senior executives will introduce the new NPU and smart glasses,” the company said. Oppo is also set to unveil its Retractable Camera and Digital Human as well as other breakthrough innovations related to imaging, AI, AR, and 5G. Additionally, Oppo tweeted that its NPU is called the MariSilicon X.

As mentioned, Oppo recently teased a unique retractable smartphone camera technology. It shared a clip which shows a smartphone that suggested how the technology could work. The camera module is also teased to be durable and water-resistant. The clip also shows a smartphone camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor paired with a lens that has 50mm focal length and f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo may also launch the foldable smartphone, and it was allegedly spotted on Geekbench listing. Rumour mill suggests that the Oppo foldable smartphone will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which could be paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone has reportedly received the certification of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in China.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MariSilicon X NPU, Oppo Inno Day 2021, Oppo Foldable Phone, Oppo Smart Glasses
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
TikTok to Be Most Downloaded, Highest Grossing App of 2021: Sensor Tower
Hawkeye Episode 4 Recap: A Watch, Wife Barton, and an Assassin
Oppo Set to Unveil MariSilicon X NPU, Smart Glasses at Inno Day 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro Laptops With Windows 11 Debut in India
  2. Pixel Phones Hacked While in Repair, Explicit Photos Leaked, Say Users
  3. Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Coming to India on December 13
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Hawkeye Episode 4 Recap: A Watch, Wife Barton, and an Assassin
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Takes Over as Strategic Advisor to Chainlink Labs
  2. Bitcoin Trading Is Coming to Colombian Lender Bancolombia; Crypto Exchange Gemini to Enable Transactions
  3. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TVs in 43-Inch, 55-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Testing Notepad With Dark Mode, Multi-Level Undo Feature on Windows 11
  5. Oppo Set to Unveil MariSilicon X NPU, Smart Glasses at Inno Day 2021
  6. TikTok to Be Most Downloaded, Highest Grossing App of 2021: Sensor Tower
  7. Apple Music Voice Plan May Come Alongside iOS 15.2; macOS 12.1 on Way to Fix Bugs Impacting New MacBook Pro
  8. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram; to Skill 1 Crore Small Businesses, 250,000 Creators in India
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G Said to Launch in India Soon, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Is 'Space-Bound', Here’s Why It's Important
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com