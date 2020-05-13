Oppo Enco W31 Set to Go on Sale via Amazon India on May 15 at Rs. 3,999

Oppo launched the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds and the Enco W31 wireless headphones alongside the Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone. While the truly wireless earbuds went on sale immediately, the Enco W31 did not. There has been no news about the Enco W31 but now Amazon India has listed the product with a reduced price and sale date. The notify me option for this particular product has gone live as well.

Oppo Enco W31 price in India

The Oppo Enco W31 were shown off alongside the Oppo Reno 3 Pro and were launched at the event with a price tag of Rs. 4,499. The product is finally listed on Amazon India but the starting price is now lower at Rs. 3,999. This might just be the revised price of the Oppo Enco W31. Additionally, Amazon has listed that the Oppo Enco W31 will go on sale starting May 15. The sales will kick at 12am on the day. Since, the e-commerce operations are still restricted in Red zones, not everyone will be able to order the headphones on May 15 itself.

Oppo Enco W31 specifications, features

The wireless Enco W31 from Oppo have an in-ear design and sport 7mm drivers. The product is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. These headphones have support for Bluetooth 5.0 and have a very low latency of 94ms for both the ears. The Enco W31 have anti-wind noise chambers and dual microphones with AI noise reduction capabilities. These microphones are tuned to cancel out background noise during calls.

These Enco W31 promise 15 hours of battery life with the case and 3.5 hours on their own. The case also supports USB Type-C charging. The Oppo Enco W31 will be offered in Black, White, and Pink colour options.

