Oppo Band Style fitness band will be launched in India on March 8, the company has announced. The wearable comes with real-time heart rate, continuous oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and breathing quality assessment even during sleep, apart from general fitness tracking, as per the company. It offers 12 workout modes, and the Chinese tech company will launch the product in India along with the Oppo F19 Pro series, which include F19 Pro+ 5G and the F19 Pro smartphones. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is said to have 50W fast charging support, while the Oppo F19 Pro could offer up to 30W fast charging.

As per a tweet, and a press note sent by Oppo, the wearable will be available starting March 8 on Amazon. The e-commerce website also has a microsite which says that the Oppo Band Style will be launched at 7pm (IST). The event will be live streamed across the company's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels. The company will also launch the Oppo F19 Pro+ and Oppo F19 Pro smartphones at the same event.

Oppo Band Style features

Oppo Band Style features a 1.1-inch colour AMOLED display, and its USP is its ability to continuously monitor oxygen saturation or SpO2 levels. Oppo says that the built-in optical blood oxygen sensor conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times during an eight-hour sleep cycle. It also supports heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. As per the company, the wearable's health monitoring function is specifically designed to detect sleep problems.

Besides sleep monitoring, the Oppo Band Style features 12 built-in workout modes, which includes running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, yoga, among others. Users can check their exercising data, and progress in the HeyTap Health app. The rest of the specifications and features will be revealed on March 8.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.