Oppo Band With Up to 14 Days Battery Life, SpO2 Sensor Launched

Oppo Band has launched in China as the latest wearable offering from the Chinese giant. The Oppo Band will be offered in three models – the vanilla Oppo Band, Oppo Band Fashion Edition, and Oppo Band EVA Edition. The Oppo Band Fashion Edition has a stainless steel body with TPU and alloy band, instead of a plastic casing found on the vanilla Oppo Band. The Fashion Edition also comes with NFC support. The EVA Edition has a unique strap, inspired by anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Oppo Band, Oppo Band Fashion Edition, Oppo Band EVA Edition price, sale

Oppo Band is priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). It is listed to be available in Black and Pink colour options. The wearable is already on sale in China. The Oppo Band Fashion Edition is priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,600), and this model comes in Black and Gold colour options. Lastly, the Oppo Band EVA Edition is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,100). The Oppo Band Fashion Edition and the Oppo Band EVA Edition are up for pre-orders on the company site.

Oppo Band, Oppo Band Fashion Edition, Oppo Band EVA Edition specifications

The new Oppo Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 100 percent P3 wide color gamut and a 2.5D curved scratch resistance surface. It is equipped with 12 sports modes that include outdoor run, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, fat loss running, free training, badminton, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and weight training. The wearables takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge, and is touted to last up to 14 days of use. It supports Bluetooth v5 and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The Oppo Band Fashion Edition supports NFC as well.

The Oppo Band series comes with 5ATM water resistance that means it can survive in up to 50 meters of water. The wearables comes with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring, and a heart rate sensor as well. The fitness band is capable of counting steps, calories burnt, and sleep monitoring as well. It offers over 160 watch faces and supports notifications from apps, calls, messages, and social media platforms. Other features include music controls, weather, alarm, Find My Phone.