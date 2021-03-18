Technology News
loading

OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Wear OS by Google, Will Feature ‘Burdenless’ Design

The move to ditch Wear OS for the OnePlus Watch is said to be for a battery life.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2021 12:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Wear OS by Google, Will Feature ‘Burdenless’ Design

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch is teased to come with a “burdenless” design and “seamless connectivity”

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch will have an operating system based on RTOS
  • Pete Lau said the aim is to provide a smooth and reliable user experience
  • OnePlus Watch is touted to offer “seamless connectivity” between devices

OnePlus Watch won't come with Google's Wear OS and will run on a custom operating system, OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed on the company's forum. The anticipated smartwatch was initially speculated to run Wear OS. The company, however, appears to have preferred its custom solution for better power efficiency. The OnePlus Watch is also teased to have a “burdenless” design and offer seamless connectivity with other OnePlus devices. It will debut alongside the OnePlus 9 series on March 23.

Pete Lau said that instead of running Wear OS by Google, the OnePlus Watch will feature a smart wear operating system that was developed based on a real-time operating system (RTOS). “[W]e believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we've been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” he said while responding to a user on OnePlus Community forums.

In December, Lau said that OnePlus was working with Google to bring improvements including better interoperability to Wear OS. He, however, didn't explicitly mention any details about the presence of Google's operating system on the OnePlus Watch.

Lau took to the OnePlus Community forums to reveal some information about the OnePlus Watch. He said that the smartwatch comes with a “stunning and burdenless design” that makes it a distinct option in the market. He also highlighted “seamless connectivity” with OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smart wearables, and OnePlus TVs. This will help users control connected devices directly from their wrist — similar to how you can control music or attend voice calls using an Apple Watch.

“Our priority for devices that are part of the OnePlus ecosystem is to offer fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience. And the new OnePlus Watch is no exception,” Lau said.

The OnePlus Watch is also teased to have a “best-in-class experience” at an “affordable price”.

The OnePlus Watch is set to arrive alongside the OnePlus 9 series on March 23. It is rumoured to have an IP68-certified build, Warp Charge fast charging support, and built-in heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Alongside the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus is speculated to have a top-end OnePlus Watch RX in the works. The latter could run on Wear OS by Google or a tweaked Android version.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch, Wear OS, OnePlus, Pete Lau
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Government Says No Proposal to Appoint Regulator for Social Media

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Wear OS by Google, Will Feature ‘Burdenless’ Design
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  5. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Endings, Explained
  7. Instagram to Block Adults From Contacting Underage Users With New Tools
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  10. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements
  2. EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders
  3. BMW Expects 50 Percent Global Sales From Electric Vehicles by 2030, Ramps Up Rollout
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Out Now in India on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, More
  5. Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched
  6. Poco X3 Pro Teased to Offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Protection Ahead of Launch
  7. US Task Force Met to Discuss Recent Microsoft Software Hacks
  8. OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Wear OS by Google, Will Feature ‘Burdenless’ Design
  9. Government Says No Proposal to Appoint Regulator for Social Media
  10. Apple Gets Boost in French Privacy Fight, But Still Faces Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com