OnePlus Watch Update Takes Workout Modes to 110, Adds AI Watch Face That Can Match Your Outfit

OnePlus Watch is priced in India at Rs. 14,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 June 2021 14:28 IST
OnePlus Watch new update brings a new Marathon Running function as well

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life
  • The wearable’s new feature allows the watch face to match your outfits
  • OnePlus Watch can be updated via the OnePlus Health app

OnePlus Watch users are getting a new update that introduces many new workout modes and takes the tally to 110. These workout modes were promised during the launch event of the OnePlus Watch in March, and an update was awaited since then. OnePlus Watch users are finally getting it with the firmware version B.52. OnePlus says the OTA update will reach a small percentage of users first, and a broader rollout to more users will commence in the next few days.

OnePlus Watch update B.52 changelog

All users who own a OnePlus Watch can check for the latest update on their OnePlus Health app. The changelog suggests that the new B.52 update brings the total number of workout modes to 110 as promised at launch. There's also a new marathon running function to help users train better for an upcoming marathon. The OnePlus Watch's latest update also adds an interesting AI Outfit watch face that essentially scans the users outfit and brings an appropriate watch face to match it. The changelog also includes a useful tip which says to tap the screen on any watch face to see a hidden function.

OnePlus advises users to make sure that the power of the OnePlus Watch is more than 40 percent before upgrading. It is also recommended to keep your watch and mobile phone close to each other and keep the Bluetooth connection active during the upgrade process.

OnePlus Watch specifications

The OnePlus Watch was launched in India in March and is currently priced at Rs. 14,999. It comes in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour options, and has a round dial and a silicone band. There are two buttons on the side for navigation. Apart from the workout modes that are now up to 110, the OnePlus Watch features a circular 1.39-inch display and offers up to 14 days of battery life. It also supports SpO2 oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing tracker, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. GPS and Bluetooth are included as well. The Android watch comes with 5ATM water resistance along with an IP68-certified build.

The OnePlus Watch packs a 405mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It can deliver a week's battery life with just 20 minutes of charge and power for 24 hours in five minutes.

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Tasneem Akolawala
Twitter Verification Application Process Restarted for Users Looking for a Blue Badge

