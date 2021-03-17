OnePlus Watch specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The smart wearable is said to come with IP68 dust and water resistance as well as Warp Charge fast charging support. The tipster also suggests that the smartwatch will offer various workout features including a swimming mode, sleep tracking, as well as heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. OnePlus has already confirmed that its smartwatch will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 smartphone series on March 23. The OnePlus Watch is likely to come with a silicone band and a round display.

As per a report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch will come in a 46mm dial size. However, a previous report hinted at two models — the OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Watch RX. These wearables are said to be rebranded models of the Oppo Watch and the Oppo Watch RX, which run ColorOS Watch based on Android. It is like OnePlus will use its own OS customisation for the smartwatch, if not settling for Wear OS by Google.

The OnePlus Watch is said to come with a square-shaped dial, and the RX variant is claimed to feature a round dial. The OnePlus Watch may launch in Black and Silver colour options. It is tipped to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The tipster also claims that the wearable will offer features like automatic workout detection, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and a swimming mode. The smartwatch is also said to have heart rate and SpO2 oxygen saturation sensors onboard.

The wearable from OnePlus is said to come equipped with various smart features including the ability to make and receive calls, get phone notifications, and control music. The wearable may also be used as a remote control for the OnePlus TV models, says the tipster. As for charging, the OnePlus Watch is tipped to come with the company's Warp Charge technology that is claimed to provide a week's charging in 20 minutes. It may also feature 4GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will be launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones on March 23.

