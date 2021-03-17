Technology News
loading

OnePlus Watch Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Warp Charge, IP68 Rating

OnePlus Watch will be launched alongside the OnePlus 9 smartphone series on March 23.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 March 2021 18:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Watch Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Warp Charge, IP68 Rating

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus Watch is said to come in a 46mm dial size

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch is said to feature a swimming mode
  • It is likely to have heart rate and SpO2 monitoring
  • OnePlus Watch may also come with sleep tracking

OnePlus Watch specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The smart wearable is said to come with IP68 dust and water resistance as well as Warp Charge fast charging support. The tipster also suggests that the smartwatch will offer various workout features including a swimming mode, sleep tracking, as well as heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. OnePlus has already confirmed that its smartwatch will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 smartphone series on March 23. The OnePlus Watch is likely to come with a silicone band and a round display.

As per a report by Pricebaba, in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus Watch will come in a 46mm dial size. However, a previous report hinted at two models — the OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Watch RX. These wearables are said to be rebranded models of the Oppo Watch and the Oppo Watch RX, which run ColorOS Watch based on Android. It is like OnePlus will use its own OS customisation for the smartwatch, if not settling for Wear OS by Google.

The OnePlus Watch is said to come with a square-shaped dial, and the RX variant is claimed to feature a round dial. The OnePlus Watch may launch in Black and Silver colour options. It is tipped to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The tipster also claims that the wearable will offer features like automatic workout detection, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and a swimming mode. The smartwatch is also said to have heart rate and SpO2 oxygen saturation sensors onboard.

The wearable from OnePlus is said to come equipped with various smart features including the ability to make and receive calls, get phone notifications, and control music. The wearable may also be used as a remote control for the OnePlus TV models, says the tipster. As for charging, the OnePlus Watch is tipped to come with the company's Warp Charge technology that is claimed to provide a week's charging in 20 minutes. It may also feature 4GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will be launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones on March 23.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Discord Could Be Working on Its Own Version of Clubhouse, Users Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Warp Charge, IP68 Rating
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  2. Instagram to Block Adults From Contacting Underage Users With New Tools
  3. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  5. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  6. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  7. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Redmi Note 9 Series, More Phones Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Warp Charge, IP68 Rating
  2. Discord Could Be Working on Its Own Version of Clubhouse, Users Report
  3. Clubhouse Faces Data Privacy Probe From French Watchdog CNIL
  4. Asus ROG Strix Series and Asus TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched in India
  5. Sennheiser IE 300 In-Ear Headphones With Detachable 3.5mm Cable Launched in India
  6. Mi 11 Lite Render Surfaces Online, Suggests Three Distinct Colours and Flat Display
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India
  8. Airtel Adds Over 300 Percent More Wireless Subscribers Than Jio in January: TRAI
  9. Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update
  10. iQoo Z3 Teased to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com