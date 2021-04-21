OnePlus Watch has gone on sale for Red Cable Club members starting today, April 21. The smartwatch was launched in India last month alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The wearable has finally been made available on the OnePlus website for Red Cable Club members. For regular users, the OnePlus Watch will be available for purchase starting April 22, 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Flipkart. It has a round dial and silicone straps. A Cobalt Limited Edition model was also unveiled with a cobalt alloy gold casing and leather strap.

OnePlus Watch price in India, availability

The new OnePlus Watch is up for grabs on OnePlus.in at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999. It isn't clear until when the introductory period is expected last, following which, the wearable would be priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartwatch is listed in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour options, with availability of Cobalt Limited Edition still not known. OnePlus Watch is open to buy for Red Cable Club members on the company site. At the time of writing, the Add to Cart option was live for customers without a membership as well. OnePlus.in is offering up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards and Rs. 2,000 off with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

If users wish to buy OnePlus Watch via Amazon or Flipkart, the sale on these two sites begin from April 22 at 12pm (noon).

OnePlus Watch specifications

OnePlus Watch packs a 402mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days with typical use, 5 days with sleep and blood oxygen monitoring, and 25 hours with continuous exercise with GPS. If you charge the smartwatch for two hours, it can offer up to 7 days of battery life. The smartphone runs RTOS or Real-time Operating System and only supports Android OS. OnePlus Watch has 5ATM and IP68-certified dust and water resistance. It features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection.

The classic edition of the smartwatch is made from 316L stainless steel while the Cobalt Limited Edition is made from cobalt alloy. The classic edition comes with Fluoroelastomer strap while the Cobalt Limited Edition has a vegan leather strap.

Sensors on board OnePlus Watch include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitance sensor. The smartwatch offers 4GB internal storage and weighs 45 grams (without the strap). It supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has inbuilt GPS as well. It has over 110 workout modes and is compatible with phones running Android 6.0 or above. It is not compatible with iOS handsets. It comes with a speaker and microphone and measures 46.4x46.4x10.9mm.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.