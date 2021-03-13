OnePlus Watch to Launch on March 23 Alongside OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus Watch will launch on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 range, the company has confirmed. OnePlus earlier announced that the next-gen flagship range will launch globally on March 23, and now through a tweet via the OnePlus India account, it has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will also launch alongside. The OnePlus Watch will be the first smartwatch from the company, with the OnePlus Band fitness band launched earlier this year. The fitness band marked as OnePlus' official entry into the wearable market.

OnePlus took to Twitter and its forums to confirm that the OnePlus Watch will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 range on March 23. While the tweet confirms the launch date, it also shares glimpses of the smartwatch, hinting at a silicone textured band and a round display. OnePlus is largely reported to launch two models of the smartwatch – one which may be called the OnePlus Watch with a squared display and is expected to be a rebadge of the Oppo Watch, and another which may be called the OnePlus Watch RX, expected to be a rebadge of the Oppo Watch RX with a round display.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021

Past leaks claim that both the watches will come in Obsidian Black colour option at the least. The smartwatches may offer a dedicated dark theme, and feature AMOLED displays. They are expected to have dedicated workout modes to track activities including indoor biking, swimming, and yoga. The fitness wearables could also include sports tracking.

OnePlus should offer more details on the OnePlus Watch models in the future. As for the OnePlus 9 range, it is expected to include three models this time around – OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9E. The OnePlus 9 Pro, the most premium model of the lot, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also expected to have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor.