By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 January 2021 16:32 IST
OnePlus Watch Models Allegedly Receive BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon

OnePlus Watch RX may have a circular dial

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch could launch in India in March
  • OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Band
  • OnePlus Watch may feature a square dial

OnePlus Watch models have received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, as per a tipster. Two models of the smartwatch have been allegedly spotted on the Indian certification website. One of them has also reportedly received Singapore's IMDA certification. OnePlus has already confirmed that it is developing a smartwatch and its Co-Founder and CEO Pete Lau has said that the OnePlus Watch is set to launch early this year. The Chinese tech company recently launched the OnePlus Band in India as its first wearable product.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, two models of the OnePlus Watch have appeared on the BIS certification website. These watches are said to carry model numbers W501GB and W301GB. The model number W301GB has also been reportedly spotted on the IMDA certification site.

Last year, OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed that the company would launch the OnePlus Watch in 2021. Another report claimed that the smartwatch could debut in March.

Earlier reports suggest that the smartwatches could be called OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX. As per a code that suggested the monikers, the OnePlus Watch could have a square dial and the OnePlus Watch RX could come with a round dial — just like the Oppo Watch RX.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Band in India. It comes with an AMOLED display that supports touch inputs. It also has blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate monitoring. The OnePlus Band works with the OnePlus Health app and includes 13 exercise modes.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step and distance tracking
  • Average battery life
Read detailed OnePlus Band review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
