OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App

OnePlus Watch RX is speculated to come with a round dial, while the regular OnePlus Watch could feature a rectangular display.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 January 2021 11:23 IST
OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App

Photo Credit: Google Play

OnePlus Health app shows the image of the OnePlus Band along with its features ahead of launch

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX could be OnePlus’ two smartwatches
  • Both OnePlus Watch models appear to have Obsidian Black colour
  • OnePlus Band seems to have multiple watch faces to choose from

OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, and OnePlus Band details have surfaced thanks to the newly emerged OnePlus Health app, according to a tipster. The OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band were already a part of the rumour mill, though the latest development suggests the existence of the OnePlus Watch RX alongside the two new wearables by the Chinese company. The OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX are speculated to be the rebranded versions of the Oppo Watch and Oppo Watch RX, respectively.

Tipster Nils Ahrensmeier has claimed on Twitter that he managed to obtain the details about the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, and the OnePlus Band after looking into the APK file of the OnePlus Health app that silently debuted on Google Play. He shared a screenshot apparently showing the code of the new app that suggests a linkage between the OnePlus Watch and Oppo Watch. Similar appears to be the case with the OnePlus Watch RX that could be a rebadged Oppo Watch RX that was teased in October but has not yet been launched.

 

The OnePlus Watch is found to carry model number W301GB for the global version and W301CN for its Chinese option. Both are likely to come in a colour that is named Obsidian Black.

Early rumours suggested a round dial on the OnePlus Watch. However, it may have a rectangular dial instead as the tipster found it as the rebranding of the Oppo Watch, which debuted in March with 41mm and 46mm rectangular display options.

The code providing the reference about the OnePlus Watch also included the OnePlus Watch RX title. This could be a hint at the model with a round dial — just like the Oppo Watch RX.

Some watch faces coming for the OnePlus Watch models have also surfaced through the APK file. The watch faces suggest a dedicated dark theme, which could be in place to offer power efficiency and hint at an AMOLED display on the smartwatches.

Apart from the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX, the code purportedly included details about the OnePlus Band. An image showing the fitness band as well as some of its features including calories and steps tracking have been found in the code, according to the tipster. The OnePlus Band also appears to have an SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen monitoring.

The code of the OnePlus Health app also suggests that the OnePlus Watch models as well as the OnePlus Band both will have dedicated workout modes to track activities including indoor biking, swimming, and yoga. The fitness wearables could also include sports tracking.

Google Play's listing of the OnePlus Health app clearly shows the image of the OnePlus Band and suggests its features including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

OnePlus has so far confirmed the OnePlus Watch development and teased the arrival of the OnePlus Band. However, a recent report suggested January 11 as the launch date for the fitness band in India.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, OnePlus Band, OnePlus
