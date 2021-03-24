Technology News
OnePlus Watch customers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 2,000.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 24 March 2021 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OnePlus_IN

OnePlus Watch introductory price was announced by the company on Twitter

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch can double as remote control for OnePlus TV
  • OnePlus Watch offers over 110 workout modes
  • It will be up for purchase in April

OnePlus Watch made its debut on March 23 at a virtual launch event alongside the company's latest flagship – OnePlus 9 series. Announced to be priced at Rs. 16,999, the company's first smartwatch is currently listed at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999 on the official OnePlus India website ahead of its availability in April. Customers can also avail and additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on specific credit cards. Marked by a circular display, OnePlus Watch offers seamless connection with other OnePlus devices, smart fitness tracking, and a long battery life.

OnePlus Watch price in India, discounts

OnePlus Watch was announced at a price of Rs. 16,999 at the virtual launch on Tuesday. Soon after, the company tweeted that the new wearable will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999. The same price tag has been listed on the company's official website as well.

It isn't clear yet how long the introductory price will be on offer for OnePlus Watch. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for details on the introductory period. This report will be update when we hear back.

Additionally, customers can avail an extra discount of Rs. 2,000 upon using SBI Card credit cards and EMI transactions till April 30. OnePlus Watch will be available across online and offline stores starting in April.

OnePlus Watch specifications

OnePlus Watch features a circular 1.39-inch display with 2.5D curved glass protection. The wearable's ‘seamless connection' feature helps it to easily stay connected with other devices such as smartphones the OnePlus TV. It can double as a remote control for OnePlus TV as well. If you doze off while watching TV, the smartwatch will automatically detect you falling asleep and will turn off the TV in 30 minutes. It comes with over 110 workout modes for fitness enthusiasts.

The new wearable from OnePlus also offers SpO2 oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing tracker, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. All the data can be monitored and tracked using the OnePlus Health app. It also supports standalone GPS and Bluetooth. It comes with 5ATM water resistance along with an IP68-certified build.

OnePlus Watch packs a 405mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It can deliver a week's battery life with just 20 minutes of charge and power for 24 hours in five minutes.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Watch, OnePlus, OnePlus Watch Price in India, OnePlus Watch Specifications
Shayak Majumder
Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
