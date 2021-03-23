OnePlus Watch price, specifications, and design have leaked ahead of its launch today, March 23 at 7.30pm IST. It will be the first smartwatch from OnePlus and will run on the company's custom operating system and not Wear OS by Google. As per new leaks, the OnePlus Watch will feature a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display, GPS connectivity, and IP68 dust and water resistance, among other features. The watch will come in two colour options, according to new renders shared by a tipster on Twitter.

OnePlus Watch price (expected)

OnePlus Watch could start at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the European market, as shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. Agarwal says that the European price of the OnePlus Watch will be different from its price in other regions.

The tipster has also shared renders of the smartwatch in two colours, Black and White. And there seem to be two buttons on the right side with a slim dial. The new renders are in line with an earlier render shared by Unbox Therapy last week.

OnePlus Watch will be launched today, March 23, at 7:30pm IST, alongside the OnePlus 9 series phones.

OnePlus Watch specifications (expected)

Another tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some of the key specifications of the OnePlus Watch on Twitter. The smartwatch may feature a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with a 454x454 pixels resolution, and a 2.5D glass with a 326 ppi pixel density. It may be backed by a 402mAh battery that could last for five days on a single charge with sleep monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring turned on. The tipster also shared that the OnePlus Watch can last for up to 25 hours with GPS on. It may come with 5ATM IP68 dust and water resistance.

Sharma also said that there will be a Cobalt Limited Edition of the OnePlus Watch that will have a vegan leather strap.

As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on the smartwatch except for teasing its round dial and the absence of Wear OS. Past leaks, however, suggest a 46mm dial size, workout detection, sleep tracking, and stress tracking. The smartwatch is also said to have heart rate and SpO2 oxygen saturation sensors onboard. Users may be able to make and receive calls and even use it as a remote control for OnePlus TV models. The OnePlus Watch may come with Warp Charge fast charging technology that could provide a week's charge in 20 minutes. It may also feature 4GB of onboard storage.

