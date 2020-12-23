Technology News
loading

OnePlus Watch Coming Early Next Year, CEO Confirms; OnePlus Nord SE Tipped as Special Edition Nord Phone

OnePlus Watch may come alongside the OnePlus 9 series in March.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 December 2020 16:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Watch Coming Early Next Year, CEO Confirms; OnePlus Nord SE Tipped as Special Edition Nord Phone

OnePlus Watch has been a part of the rumour mill for some time

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch launch plans have been revealed by Pete Lau on Twitter
  • The smartwatch is expected to feature a circular dial
  • OnePlus Nord SE is said to be designed by graphic artist Joshua Vides

OnePlus Watch is set to launch early next year, Co-Founder and CEO Pete Lau has revealed on Twitter. The smartwatch by the Chinese company has been in speculation for some time. It was expected to arrive alongside the OnePlus 8T in October. However, OnePlus didn't make its official announcement at that time. Alongside the OnePlus Watch, the company seems to have the OnePlus Nord SE in development, and it could be a special edition of the OnePlus Nord smartphone that was launched earlier this year.

Without providing any specifics, Pete Lau took to Twitter to reveal the launch plans of the OnePlus Watch. “Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend — we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true,” he tweeted.

Although Lau didn't give any particular launch date, the OnePlus Watch is likely to come alongside the OnePlus 9 series that could come as early as March.

In October, OnePlus teased its smartwatch with a circular design. The watch also reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) earlier this year.

Tipster Max Jambor in late October claimed that OnePlus postponed the launch of its smartwatch indefinitely. However, Lau recently confirmed its development in an interview with Input. He also stated that the company was working with Google to improve Wear OS. It's not yet clear whether the OnePlus Watch will run on Wear OS, though.

OnePlus siblings and subsidiaries of its parent BBK Electronics — Oppo and Realme — already entered the smartwatch market with their models earlier this year.

In addition to its long-rumoured smartwatch, OnePlus seems to be working on the OnePlus Nord SE. The new smartphone will come as a special edition of the original Nord, reports PhoneArena.

The OnePlus Nord SE is said to be designed in partnership with designer Joshua Vides. The phone is also believed to have just some aesthetical changes over the OnePlus Nord and no significant hardware upgrades. This suggests that you could get a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and a 4,115mAh battery.

A recent report, however, mentioned that the OnePlus Nord SE would include improved specifications, such as a larger 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging, over the existing OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord SE could also feature a redesigned back that is said to be designed by graphic artist Joshua Vides. Tipster Jambor also suggested Vides' participation in designing the new OnePlus phone by sharing an image on Twitter. That image appears to have the same colour scheme that is there on the artist's Instagram profile.

OnePlus hasn't yet provided any details about the new smartphone. However, PhoneArena said that the OnePlus Nord SE would debut in March — alongside the OnePlus 9 series.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Nord SE, OnePlus smartwatch, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV With Alexa, Smart Controls Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch Coming Early Next Year, CEO Confirms; OnePlus Nord SE Tipped as Special Edition Nord Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  2. 23 Motorola Phones to Get Android 11: Here's the Full List
  3. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  4. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  5. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 First Look Seems to Have Leaked Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Models Pricing, Storage Options Leak Online
  8. The Best End of Year PlayStation Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games
  9. Huawei Smart Screen S, S Pro 4K TVs With Full-HD Camera Launched
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova 8 Pro, Nova 8 5G Smartphones With Kirin 985 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched
  2. OnePlus Watch Coming Early Next Year, CEO Confirms; OnePlus Nord SE Tipped as Special Edition Nord Phone
  3. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV With Alexa, Smart Controls Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Five Gigabit Ports Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 19,499
  5. Twitter API v2 Update Brings New Conversation Controls and Features to Track Tweets for Developers
  6. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Designed by Jose Levy Launched in India
  7. Huawei Nova 8 Specifications Leak on China Telecom Site Ahead of Launch Today
  8. App-Based Platform Workers’ Federation Writes to Labour Ministry, Demands Universal Social Security
  9. Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S With Circular Dial, SpO2 Monitor Launched in India
  10. His Dark Materials Season 3: BBC-HBO Renew YA Fantasy Series for Final Season
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com