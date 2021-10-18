Technology News
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launched in India With Hogwarts-Inspired Watch Faces, UI

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition features Wizarding World-themed customisation features.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 October 2021 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus/ Warner Bros

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition dial has 2.5D curved glass protection

Highlights
  • It will be available for purchase from October 21
  • OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition offers over 110 workout modes
  • OnePlus Watch offers up to 14 days of battery life

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition has been launched in India. The new OnePlus wearable features a circular display and Harry Potter-themed watch faces. The latest OnePlus Watch offers fitness-focussed features, including more than 110 workout modes. It comes with a heart rate sensor, stress monitor, and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) sensor. Like the regular OnePlus Watch, the new OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition offers a seamless connection with other OnePlus devices as well. It features a 1.39-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection along with an IP68-certified build.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition price in India, availability

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition was launched at Rs. 16,999 on Monday. It will be available via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores starting October 21 at 12pm IST. OnePlus is holding an early access sale for the device starting October 20, at 12pm IST on the OnePlus Store app.

Additionally, customers can avail an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 upon using ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition specifications

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition is identical to the original OnePlus Watch, which was announced earlier this year. OnePlus Watch features a circular 1.39-inch display and can be connected with other devices such as smartphones and OnePlus TV.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition lets users customise the UI by offering watch face options from Hogwarts houses such as Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw. As per the company, the watch strap is made of vegan leather and the dial has 2.5D curved glass protection. Further, users can also pick animation for the icons on the menu screen. The case of Harry Potter Limited Edition variant is said to be corrosion-resistant, and it comes with Harry's iconic lightning bolt etched on it. The unique scar is stamped on the power button of the wearable as well.

Like most other wearables, users can manage calls, notifications, and music using OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition. Being a fitness band, it comes with more than 110 exercise modes and offers health-related features such as tracking footsteps, real-time SpO2 levels, heart rate, stress, and breathing. The wearable can be connected with a OnePlus Health app-supported smartphones for availing more fitness features. The wearable can function as a remote control for OnePlus TV as well.

OnePlus Watch features Bluetooth v5 connectivity and an IP68 rating along with 5ATM water resistance. The battery of the latest OnePlus Watch is claimed to offer up to 14 days of power on a single charge. According to OnePlus, the watch can be juiced up enough to operate for 24 hours within five minutes of charging and up to a week's power with 20 minutes of charging. OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition supports Warp Charge fast charging.

The new OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch is the second limited-edition model from the company for the Indian market. Earlier, it launched the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition in July.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Launch, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition Specifications, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition price in India, OnePlus Watch
Nithya P Nair
