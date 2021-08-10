OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Tipped to Launch in India in Coming Weeks

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is reported to launch in the Indian market in the coming weeks. This limited edition was teased at the end of the OnePlus Watch launch event in March, and now the company is expected to finally introduce it into the market. The Harry Potter Edition is likely to come with six watch faces that represent the different houses at the Hogwarts school, in addition to the Hogwarts school logo and the seal. Apart from the new paint job and watch faces, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will likely include the same specifications and hardware.

91Mobiles, in partnership with tipster Ishan Agarwal, have tipped that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will launch in India in the coming weeks. An exact launch date was not offered, but the report claims that the new special edition wearable will begin to be teased soon. To recall, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition was also introduced recently. This was priced at Rs. 19,999, slightly more than the OnePlus Watch, which launched for Rs. 14,999 in India. The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition may or may not see a price increase from the OnePlus Watch.

Past reports claim that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition may come with six exclusive watch faces, namely Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw watch faces have the house flag and colour associated with it.

OnePlus Watch specifications

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is likely to retain all the same hardware and specifications as the original version. To recall, the OnePlus Watch runs on RTOS or Real-time Operating System and only supports Android OS. It features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. Sensors onboard the OnePlus Watch include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitance sensor. It also comes with GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The battery fitted in the OnePlus Watch is 402mAh which is claimed to last up to 14 days with typical use, 5 days with sleep blood oxygen monitoring, and 25 hours with continuous exercise with GPS. OnePlus Watch has 5ATM and IP68 dust and water resistance built in. You get a speaker, microphone, and 4GB storage on the smartwatch.

