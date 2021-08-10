Technology News
OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Tipped to Launch in India in Coming Weeks

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is likely to come watch faces representing different houses at Hogwarts.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 August 2021 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: Oxygenupdater

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition teasers should start rolling out soon

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition to come with six new watch faces
  • OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition was also introduced recently
  • OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is reported to launch in the Indian market in the coming weeks. This limited edition was teased at the end of the OnePlus Watch launch event in March, and now the company is expected to finally introduce it into the market. The Harry Potter Edition is likely to come with six watch faces that represent the different houses at the Hogwarts school, in addition to the Hogwarts school logo and the seal. Apart from the new paint job and watch faces, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will likely include the same specifications and hardware.

91Mobiles, in partnership with tipster Ishan Agarwal, have tipped that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition will launch in India in the coming weeks. An exact launch date was not offered, but the report claims that the new special edition wearable will begin to be teased soon. To recall, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition was also introduced recently. This was priced at Rs. 19,999, slightly more than the OnePlus Watch, which launched for Rs. 14,999 in India. The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition may or may not see a price increase from the OnePlus Watch.

Past reports claim that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition may come with six exclusive watch faces, namely Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. The Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw watch faces have the house flag and colour associated with it.

OnePlus Watch specifications

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition is likely to retain all the same hardware and specifications as the original version. To recall, the OnePlus Watch runs on RTOS or Real-time Operating System and only supports Android OS. It features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. Sensors onboard the OnePlus Watch include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitance sensor. It also comes with GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The battery fitted in the OnePlus Watch is 402mAh which is claimed to last up to 14 days with typical use, 5 days with sleep blood oxygen monitoring, and 25 hours with continuous exercise with GPS. OnePlus Watch has 5ATM and IP68 dust and water resistance built in. You get a speaker, microphone, and 4GB storage on the smartwatch.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Price in India, OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Specifications, OnePlus Watch, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme C3 Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
HP Envy 14 (2021), Envy 15 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Processors, Up to 16.5-Hour Battery Launched in India
