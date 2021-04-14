Technology News
loading

OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22

OnePlus Watch comes with 4GB storage and has IP68 dust and water resistance.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 April 2021 10:58 IST
OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22

OnePlus Watch comes in a classic and a Cobalt Limited Edition version

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch was unveiled last month
  • OnePlus has not shared pricing for the Cobalt Limited Edition version
  • OnePlus Watch classic edition comes in two colours

OnePlus Watch will go on its first sale in India on April 21 for Red Cable Club members. It is the company's first smartwatch and was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 series last month. This first sale will be exclusively for Red Cable Club members, and non-members can purchase the OnePlus Watch one day later from April 22. The smartwatch has a round dial with two buttons on the right side. It doesn't use Google's WearOS but instead is based on RTOS, which the company says helps with battery life.

OnePlus Watch price in India, sale details

OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs. 14,999 and is offered in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colours. There is also a Cobalt Limited Edition version of the OnePlus Watch, availability for which has not been disclosed yet. Red Cable Club members can get the classic OnePlus Watch starting April 21 via the OnePlus.in website. Regular customers will be able to purchase it starting April 22, 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Watch specifications, features

OnePlus Watch, as mentioned earlier, runs RTOS or Real-time Operating System and only supports Android OS. It features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. The classic edition of the smartwatch is made from 316L stainless steel while the Cobalt Limited Edition is made from cobalt alloy. The classic edition comes with Fluoroelastomer strap while the Cobalt Limited Edition has a vegan leather strap.

Sensors onboard the OnePlus Watch include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitance sensor. It also has GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The battery fitted in the OnePlus Watch is 402mAh which is claimed to last up to 14 days with typical use, 5 days with sleep blood oxygen monitoring, and 25 hours with continuous exercise with GPS. OnePlus Watch has 5ATM and IP68 dust and water resistance built in. You get a speaker, microphone, and 4GB storage on the smartwatch. It measures 46.4x46.4x10.9mm and weighs 45 grams (without the strap).

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch Price in India, OnePlus Watch Specifications, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani Resigns as Buyout Offer Stirs Turmoil

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  2. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  3. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  4. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  5. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  6. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Heating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update
  8. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro May Debut
  9. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  10. Google Pixel Watch Renders Surface Online, October Launch Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale Begins: iPhone 12, LG Wing, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and More Get Deals and Discounts
  2. Samsung Hosting Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Virtual Event on April 28, Galaxy Book Laptops Expected
  3. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Raises $1 Billion in Funding, Now Valued at $28.7 Billion
  4. OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
  5. iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install
  6. Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani Resigns as Buyout Offer Stirs Turmoil
  7. Facebook Oversight Panel Will Now Review Takedown Requests for ‘Harmful Content’
  8. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon for Amazon Prime and Red Cable Club Members
  10. Realme C21 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com