OnePlus Watch will go on its first sale in India on April 21 for Red Cable Club members. It is the company's first smartwatch and was unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9 series last month. This first sale will be exclusively for Red Cable Club members, and non-members can purchase the OnePlus Watch one day later from April 22. The smartwatch has a round dial with two buttons on the right side. It doesn't use Google's WearOS but instead is based on RTOS, which the company says helps with battery life.

OnePlus Watch price in India, sale details

OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs. 14,999 and is offered in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colours. There is also a Cobalt Limited Edition version of the OnePlus Watch, availability for which has not been disclosed yet. Red Cable Club members can get the classic OnePlus Watch starting April 21 via the OnePlus.in website. Regular customers will be able to purchase it starting April 22, 12pm (noon) via Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Watch specifications, features

OnePlus Watch, as mentioned earlier, runs RTOS or Real-time Operating System and only supports Android OS. It features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326 ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. The classic edition of the smartwatch is made from 316L stainless steel while the Cobalt Limited Edition is made from cobalt alloy. The classic edition comes with Fluoroelastomer strap while the Cobalt Limited Edition has a vegan leather strap.

Sensors onboard the OnePlus Watch include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and capacitance sensor. It also has GPS and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The battery fitted in the OnePlus Watch is 402mAh which is claimed to last up to 14 days with typical use, 5 days with sleep blood oxygen monitoring, and 25 hours with continuous exercise with GPS. OnePlus Watch has 5ATM and IP68 dust and water resistance built in. You get a speaker, microphone, and 4GB storage on the smartwatch. It measures 46.4x46.4x10.9mm and weighs 45 grams (without the strap).

