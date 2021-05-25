Technology News
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition With Johnny Silverhand Charging Stand Launched

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will go on sale in China starting June 1 at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 May 2021 11:16 IST
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has a silicone strap

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has customised theme
  • The smartwatch is lighter than standard variant with the strap
  • OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition pre-order's are up in China

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been launched in China and it comes with some tweaks compared to the standard OnePlus Watch. As the name suggests, this version of the OnePlus Watch is inspired from the Cyberpunk 2077 video game and continues OnePlus's collaboration with the action-RPG title following the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartphone. The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with a special stand that doubles as the charger. This stand is based on the popular in-game character known as Johnny Silverhand, voiced by Keanu Reeves.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition price

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,800) and is up for pre-orders in the country. The smartwatch will go on sale from June 1. As of now, there is no information if and when OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will come to international markets.

OnePlus sells the standard edition of the smartwatch for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,400) and the Cobalt Limited Edition for CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) in China. In India, only the standard edition is available for Rs. 14,999.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition specifications, features

The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition smartwatch carries the same specifications as the standard edition but with a few tweaks. It comes with an exclusive dial, boot animation, charging animation, and themed interface customised to fit the Cyberpunk 2077 theme. It also comes with a Silverhand watch holder that doubles as a fast charger.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. The dial is made from 316L stainless steel like the standard edition but comes with a silicone strap. The smartwatch is backed by a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. The company says it can last up to 14 days with typical use.

For fitness enthusiasts, OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition comes with over 110 workout modes. It can also automatically detect workouts such as jogging and running using inbuilt sensors. It also offers health-focussed features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders.

The company has provided Bluetooth v5 and standalone GPS support as well. There is also an IP68-certified build that comes along with 5ATM water resistance. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition weighs the same as the standard edition without the strap at 45 grams but weighs 65 grams with the strap that is 11 grams lighter than the standard OnePlus Watch.

Vineet Washington
Apple-Epic Trial: Judge Probes Implications of Upending App Store During Closing Arguments

