OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will launch in China on May 24, the company has shared through a post on Weibo. OnePlus launched its first smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, in India alongside the OnePlus 9 series back in March. It then launched the Cobalt Limited Edition of the smartwatch in China last week and now, the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be launching in the country as well. This new version will most likely have aesthetic changes compared to the standard watch with the same specifications.

OnePlus took to Weibo to share it will launch OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China on May 24 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). It also shared a video teaser showing the smartwatch and a “silver hand” prop. While the post says “Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition & ‘Silver Hand,' it is unclear what the company means by silver hand. It could be a special colour variant of the limited edition smartwatch or a special model dedicated to actor Keanu Reeves' character from the game, Johnny Silverhand, who is known for his mechanical arm — much like the prop in the video.

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be up for pre-orders later on the same day in China. As of now, it isn't known if and when this edition will make its way to the Indian market. OnePlus has not launched the Cobalt Limited Edition in India either. Pricing for the smartwatch has not been shared yet.

This isn't the first Cyberpunk 2077-branded device the company has launched. In November last year, it launched the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition that came with some aesthetic changes compared to the regular OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus Watch specifications

OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It comes with over 110 workout modes though not all of them are currently available. It can also automatically detect workouts such as jogging and running using inbuilt sensors. OnePlus Watch also offers health-focussed features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders.

The company has provided Bluetooth and standalone GPS support on OnePlus Watch. There is also an IP68-certified build that comes along with 5ATM water resistance. It packs a 405mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It is touted to deliver a week's battery life with just 20 minutes of charge and a day-long power in five minutes. OnePlus recently added Always-on Display feature to OnePlus Watch, though this reduces battery life by half.