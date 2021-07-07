Technology News
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Offers

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has the same specifications as OnePlus Watch

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2021 13:58 IST
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Offers

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with a sapphire glass

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will go on sale starting July 16
  • It comes with a 402mAh battery that can last for up to 14 days
  • OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has IP68 rating

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition smartwatch has been launched in India. Debuted in China in May, this is a special edition variant of OnePlus Watch and features cobalt alloy in its middle frame. As compared to OnePlus Watch's stainless steel build, the cobalt alloy is touted to offer a more durable and studier design. The new smartwatch also features a sapphire glass. It has the same specifications as the original variant that was launched alongside OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R in March.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price in India, availability

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition smartwatch is priced at Rs. 19,999. It will be available via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores starting July 16 at 12pm IST. The smartwatch is now available for pre-booking, and customers can book a unit in advance till July 10. OnePlus says that customers can pre-book the watch on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App for Rs. 1,000. They will be notified about the availability of the watch (via e-mail and the OnePlus Store App) and will need to complete the payment between July 12-14.

As far as offers are concerned, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition can be purchased with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 by using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions till September 15. Customers can also avail a 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition specifications, features

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. It has a specially treated sapphire glass and a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance, as per the company. The watch case is made of cobalt alloy, a special hypoallergenic material that is touted to be twice as hard and more corrosion resistant than traditional stainless steel.

Just like the regular OnePlus Watch, the new OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition also comes with ‘seamless connection' support that allows the user to receive voice calls and see app notifications. The seamless connectivity also allows users to adjust the OnePlus phone's settings through the wearable. It can also double up as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. As per the company, the wearable can turn the TV off 30 minutes after it detects that the wearer is asleep or lower the volume of the TV when the wearer gets an incoming call on the connected phone.

Just like the regular model, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with over 110 workout modes. It also offers health-focussed features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. It features Bluetooth, GPS, an IP68 rating along with 5ATM water resistance. The wearable packs a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It is touted to deliver a week's battery life with just 20 minutes of charge and a day-long power in five minutes. The company claims that the watch can offer up to 14 days of battery.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband Speaker With 20 Hour Playtime, Beam-Forming Microphone Array Launched
Windows Users Receive Emergency Security Patch Fixing ‘PrintNightmare’ Vulnerability

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Smartwatch Launched in India: Price, Availability, Offers
Comment
 
 

