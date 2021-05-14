OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched With Studier Design

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition was launched on Friday. The new smartwatch is a special edition variant of the OnePlus Watch that debuted in March. However, unlike the original OnePlus Watch that has a stainless steel build, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition features cobalt alloy in its middle frame to offer a studier design. The smartwatch also features a sapphire glass. Aside from the new build, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has the same list of specifications that came with its original variant earlier.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The smartwatch is initially limited to China, with its availability in the country set for May 17.

The pricing of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is significantly higher than the original OnePlus Watch, that is also called the OnePlus Watch Classic Edition, as it was launched in China at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,400). The smartwatch debuted in India in March with an introductory price of Rs. 14,999.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition alongside launching the original OnePlus Watch without detailing its pricing and availability details. Details about the global debut of the new OnePlus Watch edition are yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition specifications

What makes the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition different from its original variant is the presence of the hypoallergenic material cobalt alloy that is touted to be twice as hard and more corrosion-resistant over the traditional stainless steel. OnePlus has also bundled a handmade leather strap with the new smartwatch that brings a more premium feel. Further, there is a specially treated sapphire glass that comes with a Mohs rating of 9 for hardness.

Except for the new design, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is identical to the OnePlus Watch Classic Edition. The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch display and is equipped with a 402mAh battery that brings 14 days of power on a single charge. There is 4GB of onboard storage that is claimed to allow users to keep over 500 songs. The smartwatch can also play music wirelessly over a Bluetooth connection.

OnePlus Watch comes preloaded with over 110 workout types, including automatic workout detection for jogging and running, the OnePlus Watch keeps up with the most intense workouts. There is also built-in GPS support for enhanced activity tracking. The smartwatch also offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, though it is not medically approved.

OnePlus has provided other fitness-focussed features such as breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. Moreover, the smartwatch has an IP68-certified build with dust and water resistance.

