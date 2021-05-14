Technology News
loading

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched With Studier Design

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 May 2021 16:25 IST
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched With Studier Design

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with a specially treated sapphire glass

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will go on sale in China on May 17
  • The smartwatch was announced alongside its original variant in March
  • OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition features a handmade wrist strap

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition was launched on Friday. The new smartwatch is a special edition variant of the OnePlus Watch that debuted in March. However, unlike the original OnePlus Watch that has a stainless steel build, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition features cobalt alloy in its middle frame to offer a studier design. The smartwatch also features a sapphire glass. Aside from the new build, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has the same list of specifications that came with its original variant earlier.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The smartwatch is initially limited to China, with its availability in the country set for May 17.

The pricing of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is significantly higher than the original OnePlus Watch, that is also called the OnePlus Watch Classic Edition, as it was launched in China at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,400). The smartwatch debuted in India in March with an introductory price of Rs. 14,999.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition alongside launching the original OnePlus Watch without detailing its pricing and availability details. Details about the global debut of the new OnePlus Watch edition are yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition specifications

What makes the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition different from its original variant is the presence of the hypoallergenic material cobalt alloy that is touted to be twice as hard and more corrosion-resistant over the traditional stainless steel. OnePlus has also bundled a handmade leather strap with the new smartwatch that brings a more premium feel. Further, there is a specially treated sapphire glass that comes with a Mohs rating of 9 for hardness.

Except for the new design, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is identical to the OnePlus Watch Classic Edition. The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch display and is equipped with a 402mAh battery that brings 14 days of power on a single charge. There is 4GB of onboard storage that is claimed to allow users to keep over 500 songs. The smartwatch can also play music wirelessly over a Bluetooth connection.

OnePlus Watch comes preloaded with over 110 workout types, including automatic workout detection for jogging and running, the OnePlus Watch keeps up with the most intense workouts. There is also built-in GPS support for enhanced activity tracking. The smartwatch also offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, though it is not medically approved.

OnePlus has provided other fitness-focussed features such as breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. Moreover, the smartwatch has an IP68-certified build with dust and water resistance.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Price, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Specifications, OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition, OnePlus Watch, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
China Mars Probe Tianwen-1 to Attempt Landing on Red Planet Over Coming Days
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched With Studier Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  2. Google Pixel 6 Series Renders Show Striking New Design, Pixel Watch Surfaces
  3. Redmi Watch First Impressions: Watch Out
  4. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  5. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
  6. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  7. Friends: The Reunion Gets Release Date, First Teaser, and a Guest List
  8. Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC Now Official
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Elon Musk Tweets, Dogecoin Leaps and Bitcoin Retreats
#Latest Stories
  1. Toshiba Unit Hacked by DarkSide Ransomware Group, Conglomerate to Undergo Strategic Review
  2. OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Launched With Studier Design
  3. China Mars Probe Tianwen-1 to Attempt Landing on Red Planet Over Coming Days
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Ahead of May 19 Launch
  5. Amazon Accused of Employing a 'Hire-to-Fire' Policy to Meet Annual 'Unregretted Attrition' Goals: Report
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Confirmed to Come With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Ahead of May 18 Launch
  7. Dogecoin Millionaire Glauber Contessoto Refuses to Sell Despite Price Fluctuations, Says Buy More
  8. Samsung Galaxy A11 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  9. Fake Apps Masked as Cryptocurrency, Trading, Banking Apps Duping iOS, Android Customers: Sophos
  10. Jio Phone Users to Get 300 Minutes of Free Calling, Buy 1 Get 1 on Recharge Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com