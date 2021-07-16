OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is all set to go on sale in India today. The wearable comes with gold and black accents, and a leather buckle strap. This special edition variant of the OnePlus Watch features cobalt alloy in its middle frame instead of stainless steel as on the basic OnePlus Watch. The cobalt alloy is touted to offer a more durable and studier design. The new smartwatch also features a sapphire glass. Apart from this, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has similar specifications to the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price in India, sale

The new OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced in India at Rs. 19,999. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, a 5 percent cashback on select American Express Cards, along with three months of no-cost EMIs with HDFC Bank cards.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition specifications

On the specification front, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has a specially treated sapphire glass and a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance, respectively. The watch case is made of cobalt alloy, a special hypoallergenic material that is touted to be twice as hard and more corrosion-resistant than traditional stainless steel. It also features a 1.39-inch HD (454x454 pixels) AMOLED display. Just like the regular OnePlus Watch, the new OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition offers seamless connectivity with OnePlus phones and allows users to adjust their phone's settings through the wearable. Also like the regular model, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with over 110 workout modes. It has health-focused features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition features Bluetooth, GPS, an IP68 rating along with 5ATM water resistance. The wearable packs a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It is touted to deliver a week's battery life with 20 minutes of charge and a day-long power in just five minutes. The company claims that the watch can offer up to 14 days of battery.

The wearable can also double up as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. As per the company, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition can turn the TV off 30 minutes after it detects that the wearer is asleep or lower the volume of the TV when the wearer gets an incoming call on the connected phone.

