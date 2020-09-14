OnePlus Watch Reportedly Bags BIS Certification

OnePlus Watch has reportedly bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). This is the second time that the rumoured wearable has been spotted on a certification agency's website. Previously, the smartwatch was spotted on Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site. While there is no official communication on the product, it is being claimed that the smartwatch will come with a circular dial and carry the model number W201GB.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Watch has received a certification by the BIS. The smartwatch, bearing model number W301GB, recently received IMDA certification as well. OnePlus is said to launch the smartwatch with a classic circular dial. The design is unlike the one launched by its sister brand Oppo. Vivo is also working on a smartwatch and will launch it on September 22 in China.

OnePlus Watch receives the BIS certification in India, launch date might not be too far from now.#OnePlus #OnePlusWatch pic.twitter.com/NeTY5KPvcG — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 14, 2020

This is not the first time that the company has been linked with the launch of a smartwatch. OnePlus had revealed in 2015 that the company was developing a smartwatch, but soon the plan was shelved. OnePlus CEO Peter Lau later said that the company had completed the design for a smartwatch, but decided to scrap it to be more focused on surviving in an overcrowded Chinese market. As new leaks keep cropping up, it is likely that the OnePlus Watch may be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T series of smartphones.

