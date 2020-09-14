Technology News
OnePlus Watch Reportedly Bags BIS Certification

The alleged OnePlus Watch is said to come with a circular dial.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 September 2020 18:11 IST
OnePlus Watch is believed to launch alongside OnePlus 8T series.

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch was previously spotted on the IMDA site
  • The smartwatch is said to sport a circular design
  • OnePlus Watch may launch alongside OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Watch has reportedly bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). This is the second time that the rumoured wearable has been spotted on a certification agency's website. Previously, the smartwatch was spotted on Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site. While there is no official communication on the product, it is being claimed that the smartwatch will come with a circular dial and carry the model number W201GB.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Watch has received a certification by the BIS. The smartwatch, bearing model number W301GB, recently received IMDA certification as well. OnePlus is said to launch the smartwatch with a classic circular dial. The design is unlike the one launched by its sister brand Oppo. Vivo is also working on a smartwatch and will launch it on September 22 in China.

This is not the first time that the company has been linked with the launch of a smartwatch. OnePlus had revealed in 2015 that the company was developing a smartwatch, but soon the plan was shelved. OnePlus CEO Peter Lau later said that the company had completed the design for a smartwatch, but decided to scrap it to be more focused on surviving in an overcrowded Chinese market. As new leaks keep cropping up, it is likely that the OnePlus Watch may be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T series of smartphones.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch Reportedly Bags BIS Certification
