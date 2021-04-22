Technology News
OnePlus Watch Update Brings Improved GPS Performance, Better Activity Tracking; Always-On Display and New Language Support Coming in The Future

OnePlus Watch will get 110+ workout modes in future updates.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 April 2021 12:27 IST
OnePlus Watch update brings optimised heart rate monitoring algorithm

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch to get improved raise-to-wake function soon
  • The wearable is priced in India at Rs. 14,999
  • OnePlus Watch update fixes some known bugs as well

OnePlus Watch was launched last month, alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The wearable is the first smartwatch from the company and it went on sale in India through Flipkart and Amazon from today. The OnePlus Watch is now getting an update that brings along an improved watch experience. The update brings improved GPS performance, improved accuracy of activity tracking, and a lot more. The OnePlus Watch is priced in India starting at Rs. 14,999 and it comes in varied silicone band options and even a Cobalt Limited Edition with leather strap.

The company took to its forums to announce the rollout of B.40 update for the OnePlus Watch. The update can be updated using the OnePlus Health app. This first update will come to devices in the US and Canada, and extend to other countries in the coming days.

The changelog suggests the OnePlus Watch update will bring improved GPS performance, improved accuracy of activity tracking (walking and running), optimised heart rate monitoring algorithm, and optimised notification syncing algorithm. The OnePlus Watch update enables notification app icons for the most frequently used apps and improves raise-to-wake function and system stability as well. It also optimises notification syncing algorithm and fixes some known bugs.

OnePlus has also detailed some of the future features coming to the OnePlus Watch through OTA updates. The company is working on adding Always-On Display and a remote camera control for Android smartphones. This feature will work for Android phones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above. OnePlus Watch will also get a 12-hour time format, four new languages support including German, Italian, Spanish, and Polish. The company looks to enable over 110 workout modes and AI watch face options as well.

In India, the OnePlus Watch is listed for an introductory price of Rs. 14,999 in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour options, with availability of Cobalt Limited Edition still not known.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch Update, OnePlus Watch Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance During Antitrust Hearing

