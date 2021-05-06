Technology News
OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display, Remote Camera Control Function With Latest Update

OnePlus Watch incremental B.48 update has rolled out to some users initially with a broader rollout planned for the coming days.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 May 2021 16:29 IST
OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display, Remote Camera Control Function With Latest Update

OnePlus Watch is offered in two colours

  • OnePlus Watch was launched in March this year
  • The smartwatch costs Rs. 14,999
  • OnePlus Watch always-on display feature will reduce battery life by half

OnePlus Watch has got a new update that brings always-on display and the ability to remotely control a phone's camera. The incremental B.48 update was announced earlier this week on the OnePlus forum. OnePlus Watch was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series in March. It went on sale in India from April 21 and is offered in two colours: Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver. There is a Cobalt Limited Edition version of the smartwatch as well, but its availability and pricing is currently unclear.

OnePlus Watch B.48 incremental update changelog

OnePlus has started rolling out the B.48 incremental update for OnePlus Watch users. It adds always-on display to the smartwatch, a much awaited feature that the company had promised to deliver earlier. The forum post refers to the feature as “always-on display dial” and says that enabling it will increase power consumption and reduce the battery life of the smartwatch by about half.

The update also adds remote control camera function that lets you control your phone's shutter within the camera app remotely through the OnePlus Watch. Additionally, a new Marathon workout mode has also been added to the smartwatch. At launch, OnePlus had said that the OnePlus Watch will be able to track over 110 workout modes, but the smartwatch is nowhere close to that number currently.

There are improvements to the system UI and some known issues have been fixed. Overall system stability on the OnePlus Watch has been improved as well, according to the changelog. This is an incremental update and has been rolled out to some users initially, with a broader roll out coming soon. OnePlus recommends that the smartwatch has over 40 percent battery before starting the update. The company has said that it will continue to work on software optimisations to improve the overall experience.

Last month, the company released the B.40 update, which improved GPS performance, accuracy of activity tracking, and raise-to-wake function on the OnePlus Watch among other things.

The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs. 14,999 and is available for purchase via the OnePlus India website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch update, OnePlus, Always on Display
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo K9 5G With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

