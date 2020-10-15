Technology News
loading

OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India

OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 October 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus India

OnePlus smartwatch’s exact launch date is not known

Highlights
  • OnePlus smartwatch could be launched alongside rumoured Nord phones
  • The launch of the two Nord phones is expected to be on October 26
  • OnePlus last year introduced TVs to its growing ecosystem

OnePlus is teasing the arrival of a smartwatch in India. The company was anticipated to introduce a watch during the OnePlus 8T launch event but that didn't happen. The OnePlus smartwatch has been spotted on several certification sites and now the company has confirmed that it is indeed working on it. Previous leaks hint that the OnePlus smartwatch may have a circular dial design. Now that it is being teased, it could launch alongside the rumoured OnePlus Nord phones expected later this year.

The OnePlus India account on Twitter shared a cryptic tweet that reads, “More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It's just a matter of time.” The second sentence and the sketch attached with the tweet hint that the company is looking to introduce a smartwatch the future. This will be the first smartwatch from the company and will mark as OnePlus' foray into another category.

Since last year, OnePlus has been expanding its focus from just smartphones, and has launched smart TVs to broaden its ecosystem. OnePlus also offers a range of mobile accessories and even sells audio products. Now, with the watch being officially teased, a new product is set to be added to this growing ecosystem.

OnePlus has not revealed exactly when it plans to launch the OnePlus smartwatch, or even what it will be officially called. Previous leaks hint that it may be called the OnePlus Watch and it is expected to have a round dial. The watch has been spotted on BIS recently, and it was also listed on IMDA a few months ago.

While the OnePlus Watch was rumoured to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T, the company did not offer even a tease at the event. However, it is now rumoured to introduced two OnePlus Nord phones – the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 – on October 26 and the OnePlus Watch may debut alongside these handsets.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, OnePlus, OnePlus Smartwatch Launch Teaser
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed

Related Stories

OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India on October 15
  9. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  10. Vivo V20 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With October 2020 Security Patch: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 4F With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras, 18W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed
  5. Zoom Opens Platform for Paid Events, Following Facebook
  6. TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal
  7. Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
  9. OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition In-Ear Headphones Launched
  10. OnePlus 8T With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com