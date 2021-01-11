Technology News
OnePlus Band With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Band price in India is set at Rs. 2,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 January 2021 11:37 IST
OnePlus Band With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Band will deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge, the company claims

Highlights
  • OnePlus Band will be available for purchase from January 13
  • The fitness band comes with a blood oxygen sensor
  • OnePlus Band works with a dedicated OnePlus Health app

OnePlus Band has been launched in India as the company's first wearable device. The new fitness band is designed to counter Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 5 and comes with a similar list of features. The OnePlus Band comes with an AMOLED display that supports touch inputs. It also supports blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate monitoring. For fitness and health enthusiasts, the OnePlus Band works with a new OnePlus Health app that allows users to track their daily activities, heart rate, and sleep data. The band also includes 13 exercise modes.

OnePlus Band price in India

OnePlus Band price in India has been set at Rs. 2,499. The fitness band comes in a Black colour option and will go on sale through OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, and partner outlets from January 13. It will be available under an early access sale for Red Cable Club members, from 9am on January 12, exclusively via OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app.  OnePlus will also separately sell wrist straps for the OnePlus Band in Navy and Tangerine Gray colours at Rs. 399 each.

On the other hand, the Mi Smart Band 5 is also available for purchase in the country at Rs. 2,499.

OnePlus Band specifications

The OnePlus Band features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 126x294 pixels resolution. It comes with an array of sensors that includes a blood oxygen sensor, three-axis accelerometer and gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. OnePlus has also preloaded 13 exercise modes that are namely Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

Similar to other fitness bands of its segment, the OnePlus Band comes with IP68 certification and 5ATM water-resistant rating. It is also designed to resist dust to some extent.

The OnePlus Band helps you analyse your sleep patterns using its built-in sensors. It also combines its sleep tracking with continuous SpO2 monitoring to provide a comprehensive view of your health through the OnePlus Health app. However, the band doesn't come with any healthcare certifications or isn't medically approved.

OnePlus has also provided heart rate monitoring on the OnePlus Band, along with personalised heart-rate alerts. The band is touted to notify users of irregular readings.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Band comes with a detachable tracker that can be attached to a range of dual-colour wrist straps. The bundled wrist strap is, however, in Black colour. Users can also apply their preferred watch faces directly from the OnePlus Health app or can personalise the band with their own pictures.

oneplus band detachable tracker image gadgets 360 OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band comes with a detachable tracker

 

The OnePlus Band is initially compatible with the devices running on at least Android 6.0. However, OnePlus is bringing support for iPhone along with a corresponding OnePlus Health app on iOS at a later stage. The company also claims that the band provides the “best experience” with a OnePlus phone. There is Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

When connected with a compatible smartphone, the OnePlus Band provides real-time message notifications, incoming call alerts, call rejection, music playback controls, and a remote camera shutter button. It also provides Zen Mode synchronisation specifically when connected with a OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus Band packs a 100mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. It comes bundled with a wired charging dongle. Besides, the band measures 40.4x17.6x11.95mm and weighs 22.6 grams (including strap).

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step and distance tracking
  • Average battery life
Read detailed OnePlus Band review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android Phones
Battery Life (Days) 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple, Amazon Suspend Parler Social Network from App Store and AWS

