Technology News
loading

OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Band will be the company’s first fitness tracker and it looks quite similar to the Mi Smart Band 5.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 January 2021 15:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus India

OnePlus Band does not have an official release date yet

Highlights
  • OnePlus teased its fitness band on Twitter
  • There is no official release date for the band as of yet
  • OnePlus Band could feature up to 14 of days battery life

OnePlus Band (not yet confirmed as the official name) has been officially teased on Twitter and Amazon. Rumours around the fitness band from OnePlus started late last month and it was expected to launch in the first quarter of this year. But it looks like the OnePlus Band could launch as soon as this month, though the company has not shared an official release date yet. A couple of known tipsters have claimed that the OnePlus Band will launch on January 11. Its price and specifications have been tipped as well.

OnePlus India has shared a teaser image of the fitness band on Twitter without giving out its official name or any specifications. The image has ‘The New Face of Fitness' along with ‘Coming Soon' written on it. A dedicated webpage of the fitness band has also gone live on the OnePlus India website with a ‘Notify Me' option and details about a ‘Pursuit of Fitness' quiz that is giving participants a chance to win the fitness tracker. The FAQ section says that the winners of the quiz will be announced in a few days.

OnePlus Band price in India, launch date (expected)

The OnePlus Band, as shared by known tipsters Mukul Sharma and Ishan Agarwal, could launch on January 11 with a price tag of around Rs. 2,499.

Apart from its official website listing, the OnePlus Band has also got a page on Amazon with a ‘Notify Me' option. The Amazon listing teases the app that would be used along with the fitness band. It shows sleep data which means that the fitness band will come with sleep tracking.

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared images of the OnePlus Band on Twitter showing the tracker with a black rectangular display and a grey strap. It is said to come in three colours, Black, Navy, and Tangerine Grey.

OnePlus Band specifications (expected)

As per a video posted by Sharma on YouTube, the OnePlus Band will come with 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display, 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, Bluetooth 5.0, IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and multiple exercise modes. The OnePlus Band is also said to be waterproof up to 50 metres and last up to 14 days with its 100mAh battery. It is said to measure 40.4x17.6x11.45mm and weigh 10.3 grams (tracker only). Most of the same information was posted by Agarwal in his tweet, which added that there will be 13 exercise modes and sleep tracking features.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Band, OnePlus Band price, OnePlus Band specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola Ibiza With 5G-Enabled Snapdragon 400 Series SoC, 90Hz Display to Be Launched in Q1 2021: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 100 Million Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked on Dark Web
  2. Samsung Galaxy M02s Priced Under Rs. 10,000 to Launch on January 7
  3. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Get Android 11 Next
  4. Affordable Data Plan from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL
  5. OnePlus Band India Launch Tipped for January 11, Price and Specifications Leak
  6. Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Now on Sale
  7. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  8. Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Get Periscope Lens With 120x Zoom
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  10. WhatsApp Sets Record for Most Calls in a Single Day on New Year’s Eve
#Latest Stories
  1. LG to Showcase 48-Inch Bendable Cinematic OLED Display at CES 2021
  2. FAU-G Game Releasing on January 26, Akshay Kumar Announces on Twitter
  3. Bitcoin Falls Over 14 Percent in a Day to Around $30,000
  4. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Rated Smartphone With Best Selfie Camera by DxOMark
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series VIP Pre-Booking Offers Tipped; SmartTag, Galaxy Buds Could Be Bundled With Pre-Order
  6. Mi 11 to Get Fix for Charging Issue With 65W Charger Soon, Xiaomi Executive Confirms
  7. OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped
  8. Motorola Ibiza With 5G-Enabled Snapdragon 400 Series SoC, 90Hz Display to Be Launched in Q1 2021: Report
  9. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02s Scheduled to Launch on January 7, Priced Under Rs. 10,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com