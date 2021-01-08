Technology News
OnePlus Band Confirmed to Come With SpO2 Monitor, 14 Days Battery Life Teased

OnePlus Band will offer 13 dedicated exercise modes, Amazon revealed through a landing page.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 January 2021 13:35 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Band is set to come with an SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels

Highlights
  • OnePlus Band features have been posted by OnePlus India Twitter account
  • Amazon shows the fitness band comes with dual-colour style
  • OnePlus Band will come with dual-colour wrist straps

OnePlus Band is confirmed to have an SpO2 monitor to track blood oxygen levels. The battery life of the fitness band has also been teased ahead of its launch in India. Amazon has also created a landing page that shows off the key features of the OnePlus Band. It highlights sleep tracking and real-time heart rate monitoring. The OnePlus Band is rumoured to launch in the country on Monday, January 11. Some of its details recently surfaced through the OnePlus Health app.

The OnePlus India official account on Twitter has confirmed the SpO2 monitor on the OnePlus Band. “With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day,” the tweet reads.

OnePlus is likely to follow in the footsteps of companies including Apple and Huawei and offer the SpO2 monitor on its fitness band without any medical approvals.

Apart from the SpO2 monitor, the OnePlus India Twitter account posted a series of teasers that highlight fitness tracking and dedicated modes to track activities including yoga and sports such as cricket. The company has also confirmed a long-lasting battery life.

 

Although OnePlus has not yet clearly revealed the features of the OnePlus Band, Amazon has provided some of its precise details through the landing page on its site. That page reveals 14 days battery life and 13 dedicated exercise modes. It also shows that the fitness band will come with a heart rate tracker, dust- and water-resistant build, dual-colour wrist straps, and seamless connectivity with OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus Band will also come with a sleep tracker, the details provided by Amazon confirmed.

The fresh details notably come following some suggestions made through the OnePlus Health app that silently appeared on Google Play. The app suggested different watch faces for the OnePlus Band. It also included details about the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX. Further, the APK file of the app was spotted containing code for the different model numbers associated with the company's new wearables.

The OnePlus Band is tipped to debut in India with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. The launch could take place as early as next week.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Band, OnePlus India, OnePlus, Amazon India, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
LG webOS 6.0 Introduced for Its 2021 Smart TV Lineup With New UI; Magic Remote Gets NFC Support

