NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oculus VR Headset Sales Ban Rejected, Facebook to Pay ZeniMax $250 Million

 
, 02 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oculus VR Headset Sales Ban Rejected, Facebook to Pay ZeniMax $250 Million

Highlights

  • Facebook has to pay half of the original ruling's amount of $500 million
  • Oculus VR headsets won't be banned from sale either
  • ZeniMax is considering its next steps

Oculus VR headsets won't be banned from sale after all. Facebook won a ruling that rejected ZeniMax Media's request to prevent Oculus headset sales. In addition to this, it would only have to pay $250 million - half of a jury's $500 million verdict against Oculus for using computer code taken from ZeniMax. The Facebook-owned Oculus contended that there was no copyright infringement as just seven lines of code in Oculus' programs were copied from ZeniMax "out of approximately 42 billion lines" shown as trial evidence.

“Based on a strong evidentiary record, the jury in this case found that ZeniMax was seriously harmed by the defendants’ theft of ZeniMax’s breakthrough VR technology and its verdict reflected that harm,” the ZeniMax said in a statement. It won $250 million plus $54 million in interest but was disappointed that the jury verdict was halved.

Paul Grewal, Facebook Vice president and Deputy General Counsel, said the court’s ruling “was a positive step toward a fair resolution, and we will be appealing the remaining claims.”

"We’ve said from day one the ZeniMax case is deeply flawed, and today the court agreed," Grewal said in a statement. "Our commitment to Oculus is unwavering and we will continue to invest in building the future of VR."

Facebook bought Oculus in 2014 for $2 billion. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company's bet on virtual reality as the next big computing platform will take years to pay off. Currently, the headsets are mostly popular among video game players - not the mainstream.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Oculus, ZeniMax, Oculus Rift
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Swiggy Appoints Vivek Sunder as Chief Operating Officer
Samsung Galaxy J8
Oculus VR Headset Sales Ban Rejected, Facebook to Pay ZeniMax $250 Million
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  2. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  3. Moto E5 Plus to Launch in India on July 10
  4. iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 Design Leaked in Hands-on Video of Dummy Units
  5. OnePlus 6 Red Edition Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy On6 Expected to Launch in India Today
  7. Aadhaar-Based Instant PAN Allotment System Launched
  8. App Install Rates Drop on Google Play, Some Android Devs Observe
  9. Android P Update Rollout for Nokia Phones May Start in August
  10. Jio Download Speed Rises 30 Percent in May 2018, TRAI Data Shows
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.