Oculus Quest to Get Hand Tracking, Other Updates From Oculus Connect 6 Conference

Oculus Link is another upcoming feature and it will launch in beta in November.

By | Updated: 26 September 2019 18:11 IST

Highlights
  • Facebook hosted the sixth Oculus Connect conference
  • Oculus Link allows user to connect Quest with a PC via USB-C cable
  • The company announced Facebook Horizon

Facebook hosted the sixth Oculus Connect conference where the company shared its vision for VR (Virtual Reality) and plans to build the future of computing with people at the centre with new updates for Quest VR Headsets. A few big announcements of the conference on Wednesday were Oculus Link that allows user to connect Quest with a PC via a USB-C cable, Horizon VR space, and finger tracking for Quest.

Oculus Link is a new way for people who own Quest and a gaming PC to access content from the Rift Platform. The company will release the software in beta this November and it will work with most high-quality USB-C cables.

Later this year, the firm will also release a premium cable with maximum throughput to run Rift content and a longer cord so you can move easily in VR.

The company announced Facebook Horizon, a new social experience in VR where one can build their own worlds with easy-to-use tools (no coding skills required).

In addition, the firm announced hand tracking on Oculus Quest, enabling natural interaction in VR using own hands on an all-in-one device with no extra hardware required. Hand tracking on Quest will be released as an experimental feature for Quest owners and a developer SDK in early 2020.

“Today, we're marking another important VR input milestone in the evolution of VR input with the announcement of hand tracking on Oculus Quest—enabling natural interaction in VR using your own hands on an all-in-one standalone device—no extra hardware required. All without the need for a controller, external sensors, gloves, or a PC to power it,” Oculus team wrote in a blog post.

Further reading: Oculus Connect 6, Facebook, Oculus Link, Facebook Horizon

