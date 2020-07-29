Technology News
Nubia Watch With Flexible Display, eSIM Support Launched

The Nubia Watch comes with eSIM support and is powered by the Qualcomm 8909W processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 July 2020 11:04 IST
Nubia Watch has a 4.01-inch flexible bendable OLED display

  • Red Magic TWS earbuds come with a heart rate sensor
  • The Nubia Watch offers 36 hours of battery life with regular use
  • Nubia Watch will be available in China on August 5

Nubia Watch has launched as the latest product offering from the company, alongside the Nubia Red Magic TWS gaming Bluetooth earbuds and the Nubia Red Magic 5S. The Nubia Watch is a new variant of the Nubia Alpha smartwatch launched last year. The wearable comes with a flexible AMOLED screen, eSIM support, and offers 36 hours of battery with regular use. There's also a bunch of other accessories that have been introduced in China, and this includes a Red Magic Type-C wired headset, a Red Magic Wi-Fi 6 gaming router, and GaN fast chargers.

Nubia Watch price, features

Starting with the Nubia Watch, the wearable is priced at CNY 1,799 (toughly Rs. 19,200). It will go on sale in China on August 5 in Black, Red, and Green colour options. Specifications include a 4.01-inch (960x192 pixels) flexible bendable OLED display with 244ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm 8909W (Wear2100) SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The dimensions of the device are at 125x41.5x14.2mm, and the smartwatch weighs 98 grams.

Connectivity options include eSIM 4G support, built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. The Nubia Watch has a 420mAh battery that is charged via a proprietary magnetic pin. It is touted to last 36 hours of regular use and 6.5 days on standby. It has a silicon strap and an aluminium alloy dial. The Nubia Watch comes with a heart rate sensor, offers sleep and exercise data as well.

Nubia also launched the neck-band gaming Bluetooth headset at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,200), Red Magic Type-C wired headset at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000), and GaN 45W, 65W, and 120W fast chargers priced at CNY 99, CNY 169, and CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 1,000, Rs. 1,800, and Rs. 3,200), respectively. There's also a new Red Magic Wi-Fi 6 gaming router that is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,200).

As mentioned, the Red Magic TWS gaming Bluetooth earbuds were also unveiled at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,200). They supports 39 milliseconds to 60 milliseconds latency for better gaming sync, and the earbuds have a unique horn-shaped design to match the branding. They offer up to 20 hours of playback, and have quick pairing features. There's a cooling system to keep the earbuds at normal temperature even during long hours of gaming.

