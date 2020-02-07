Technology News
Nokia Smartwatch With Wear OS Rumoured to Be Arriving With eSIM Support

HMD Global is believed to be entering the wearable market with a Wear OS smartwatch.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 17:13 IST
Nokia Smartwatch With Wear OS Rumoured to Be Arriving With eSIM Support

HMD Global might show off a Wear OS smartwatch during its February 23 MWC 2020 event

Highlights
  • Nokia is reportedly working on its first smartwatch
  • It will reportedly run on Google’s Wear OS and have eSIM support
  • No information on specifications of the smartwatch is available as of yet

HMD Global is expected to be unveiling new Nokia smartphones at MWC 2020 but more importantly, there are talks of the company showcasing the first Nokia smartwatch that will run on Google's Wear OS. A rumour indicates that the upcoming Nokia smartphone will include support for eSIM, allowing it to connect to the Internet without the need of a smartphone. No other details about this rumoured smartwatch are available at this point. The upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone is also said to support eSIM.

According to tipster who goes by the name @nokia_anew on Twitter, the Nokia smartwatch will come with support for eSIM and has already been certified for Wear OS use. The tipster has also mentioned that the upcoming Nokia smartphone will support eSIM as well. It is unclear if this eSIM support will be used for dual-SIM or the phone will be ditching physical SIM slot completely.

Support for eSIM on smartwatch means that the Nokia watch will have cellular connectivity allowing you to make calls, send messages and possibly browse the Web without the need to be paired with a smartphone.

Notably, HMD Global was recently found to have filed a new trademark with the European Union Office for Intellectual Property (EUIPO). This new trademark is called ‘SIMLEY' under the category of SIM and eSIM cards. The trademark was submitted by GILBEY LEGAL which represents HMD Global at EUIPO. This trademark gives further credibility to the rumour about eSIM support on Nokia smartwatch and the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone.

If and when Nokia smartwatch comes to market, it will have to go against the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch series, and some other brands that are currently leading the smartwatch game. Going with Wear OS is an understandable decision on the company's part as they will not have to invest in developing a new operating system from scratch. But, as we all know, Wear OS is far from perfect. It is also possible that the Nokia smartwatch will be a more affordable wearable with cellular connectivity.

As we previously reported, the Apple Watch has outsold Swiss watch makers like Swatch, Tissot and Tag Heuer and the Galaxy Watch series has also been doing very well. Which means Nokia has a tough market to breach.

Both the Nokia smartwatch and the Nokia flagship smartphone are expected to be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. HMD Global's MWC 2020 event is set for February 23.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Wear OS, Nokia smartwatch
