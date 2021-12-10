Technology News
NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced

NoiseFit Evolve 2 is expected to launch on December 14.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 December 2021 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

NoiseFit Evolve 2 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Evolve 2 is claimed to offer 7-day battery life
  • The smartwatch comes with tracking support for 12 sports modes
  • NoiseFit Evolve 2 offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring

NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch is now official in India and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The smartwatch features an AMOLED display, SpO2 monitor, as well as heart rate monitor. The smartwatch is said to offer up to seven days of battery life. NoiseFit Evolve 2 has two crown buttons, and is likely to be offered in three colour options. It is a successor to the NoiseFit Evolve which is currently unavailable on the e-commerce website.

NoiseFit Evolve 2 price in India, availability

As per the Flipkart listing, NoiseFit Evolve 2 will be priced at Rs. 7,999. It is likely to be available in Charcoal Black, Cloud Grey, and Rose Pink colour options. As per a report, the Noise smartwatch will be available for purchase starting December 14, and is currently listed with an introductory price of Rs 3,999.

NoiseFit Evolve 2 specifications, features

The new NoiseFit Evolve 2 has two crown buttons which can be used to navigate across the UI. It is listed to come equipped with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixel resolution and has a 42mm dial size. It features a polycarbonate case and silicone strap. The smartwatch comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring features.

Other features of NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch include support for 12 sports tracking such as walking, cycling, and hiking. It offers quick reply to calls and messages with Android smartphones, and cloud-based customisable watch faces. Noise claims that the smartwatch can last up to seven days on a single charge. It offers water resistance up to 50m depth.

The company will also launch Noise Buds Prima true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones next week. They are claimed to offer a total of up to 42 days of playtime on a single charge.

NoiseFit Evolve 2, NoiseFit Evolve 2 Price in India, NoiseFit Evolve 2 Specifications, Noise
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced
