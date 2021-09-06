Technology News
NoiseFit Core Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor, IP68 Build Launched in India

NoiseFit Core smartwatch has an introductory price in India of Rs. 2,999. 

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 September 2021 16:54 IST
NoiseFit Core smartwatch can be used in conjunction with the NoiseFit Apex app

Highlights
  • The new NoiseFit Core features 13 sports modes
  • NoiseFit Core can be used for sleep tracking
  • NoiseFit Core has a battery life of up to 7 days

NoiseFit Core, the newest smartwatch from the popular wearables brand Noise, was launched in India on Monday, September 6. The lightweight smartwatch features a heart rate monitor and 13 sports modes. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 7 days when in use and a standby time of up to 30 days. The NoiseFit Core is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP68 rating. The company says that its latest wearable is aimed at fitness enthusiasts.

NoiseFit Core smartwatch price in India, availability

The NoiseFit Core smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, while its retail price is listed to be Rs. 5,999. The latest smartwatch from Noise is available for sale via Noise's website. It is offered in Charcoal Black and Silver Grey colour options.

NoiseFit Core smartwatch specifications, features

The smartwatch from Noise has an IP68 build and features a round dial and a 1.28-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. It has a single button on the right side of the dial for navigating across its UI and performing multiple tasks. Built with a zinc alloy metal body, the NoiseFit Core can be paired with devices running Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity and can be used in conjunction with the NoiseFit Apex app available on both Apple's App Store and the Google Play store.

The NoiseFit Core smartwatch can be paired with a smartphone to get weather updates as well as notifications for calls and messages. Users can also control music and the camera running on the smartphone using the watch. It features 13 sports modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, steps, and calorie counter, and sleep tracking. The smartwatch comes with cloud-based watch faces that can be customised.

The watch comes fitted with a 285mAh battery, which the company says gives it a runtime of up to 7 days and a standby time of up to 30 days. The company says the NoiseFit Core smartwatch can be charged using the cable included in the retail packaging in 2.5 hours.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
